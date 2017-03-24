Payton Banks leaving Penn State men’s basketball team

Penn State redshirt junior Payton Banks is leaving the men’s basketball program after graduating in the spring, the team announced in a news release Friday.
He has one more year of eligibility left in his career.
Banks was fourth on the team in scoring with 10.4 points per game during the 2016-17 season. He finished second on the Nittany Lions with 73 3-pointers, shooting 36.1 percent from the beyond the arc. The California native started 44 games and played in 93 games in the last three seasons.
"We wish Payton the best moving forward and thank him for his four years at Penn State," coach Patrick Chambers said in the release.
He averaged 7.4 points and 2.7 rebounds in his career for the Nittany Lions.
