Penn State Basketball

April 12, 2017 6:55 PM

PF Trent Buttrick now officially a Nittany Lion

From CDT staff reports

UNIVERSITY PARK

It’s now official — 6-foot-8 power forward Trent Buttrick, the Southwest Florida Player of the Year, is a Nittany Lion.

Buttrick, who hails from Bloomsburg, signed his National Letter of Intent with the Penn State men’s basketball team, the team announced Wednesday. As a senior at the Community School of Naples (Fla.), he averaged 18.2 points and 10.8 rebounds per game.

He’s widely regarded as a wildcard for the Nittany Lions, as he has no prospect rating on most of the major recruiting websites such as ESPN and 247. Scout.com offered him a two-star grade.

“Trent is a great addition to our program in that he brings toughness, skill and a high basketball IQ,” coach Pat Chambers said in a news release. “We are happy he chose to return to his home state of Pennsylvania to become a Nittany Lion.”

Buttrick played two years of basketball at Bloomsburg before finishing his high school career in Florida, where he still ranked among the top 5 all-time with 873 career points. He also holds his program’s single-season rebound record (314) and the single-game record (23).

He originally committed Feb. 8 of this year.

“Can’t wait to start the journey,” Buttrick wrote on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

