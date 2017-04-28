Penn State Basketball

April 28, 2017 7:41 PM

3-star PG commits to Penn State men’s basketball team

From CDT staff reports

The Penn State men’s basketball team landed a three-star point guard on Friday.

Jamari Wheeler, a 6-foot guard at The Rock School (Fla.), announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Twitter. The Class of 2017 prospect will join the team in the fall.

“I am blessed to say I have committed to Penn State University!” Wheeler tweeted Friday.

Wheeler signed with Duquesne in November, but he was released from his National Letter of Intent after head coach Jim Ferry was fired in March.

He was also considering Auburn, James Madison, Seton Hall and South Florida before deciding to head north to Happy Valley.

