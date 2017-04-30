Class of 2017 forward John Harrar commits to Penn State basketball

The Penn State men’s basketball team added a power forward to its Class of 2017 on Sunday night.
Strath Haven’s John Harrar announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Twitter. The 6-foot-8 forward had committed to play football at Army before reversing course and also reportedly had a basketball offer from Connecticut.
“Excited to announce my commitment to Penn State,” he wrote on Twitter.
Harrar was a standout tight end and defensive end, and he earned second-team all-state honors in Class 5A basketball this season. Neither Rivals nor Scout had him rated as a basketball prospect, however.
The Pennsylania native was named the Central League MVP this past season, averaging 19.5 points and 10.4 rebounds per game, according to Pa Prep Live.
Excited to announce my commitment to Penn State ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/NPDmQjc9Me— John Harrar (@jharrar18) April 30, 2017
