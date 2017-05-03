Jamari Wheeler, John Harrar sign with Penn State men’s basketball

The Penn State men’s basketball team announced the signing of a pair of players in the Class of 2017 on Wednesday.
Guard Jamari Wheeler and forward John Harrar both signed their National Letters of Intent after committing to the Nittany Lions in the past week. The Nittany Lions now have three players set to join the program for the 2017-18 season as forward Trent Buttrick signed with the program in April.
Wheeler, a three-star recruit, committed to Penn State last Friday after averaging 16 points and six assists per game in his senior season at The Rock School (Fla.), according to the Gainesville Sun.
“Jamari is coming off a remarkable season, leading his team to a school record in wins,” Penn State coach Patrick Chambers said in a news release. “He’s a competitive player and proven winner, who brings elite speed to our program with his ability to break down defenses either to score or make plays for his teammates. He makes everyone around him better.”
Harrar, who announced his commitment Sunday, is coming off a standout senior season at Strath Haven, averaging 19.5 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. He originally committed to play football at Army, and he is not rated as a basketball recruit by Scout or Rivals.
“John possesses a level of physicality and strength that will impact our program,” Chambers said. “He rebounds extremely well, has a soft touch around the basket and has the ability to stretch the floor. His time on the football field, combined with his Philly toughness and winner’s mentality make John an excellent addition to the Nittany Lions.”
