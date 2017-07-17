Penn State-Pitt to meet on court in New York

The Penn State men’s basketball team will meet Pittsburgh in the Legends Classic at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Nov. 20.
The schedule for the tournament was announced Monday. The Nittany Lions and Panthers are the second game of a doubleheader. Texas A&M and Oklahoma State will tip off the night at 7 p.m.
The consolation and championship games are slated for the next night, starting at 3:30 p.m. All of the tournament games will be shown on ESPN networks.
“We look forward to bringing our team back to New York,” Penn State coach Patrick Chambers said in a statement. “Meeting high-level opponents in Pitt, and either Oklahoma State or Texas A&M, will be an exciting early season challenge for our team. One of the best parts of the Legends Classic experience is knowing what tremendous support we’ll receive from our Penn State fans in the Barclays Center.”
Penn State and Pitt have met 147 times in their long rivalry, also meeting in 2016 at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.
