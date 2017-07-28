Phoebe Sheehan psheehan@centredaily.com
Penn State Basketball

Penn State’s Tony Carr earns invite to Nike Basketball Academy

From CDT staff reports

July 28, 2017 11:17 PM

UNIVERSITY PARK

Penn State guard Tony Carr is set to participate in the Nike Basketball Academy skills development camp Aug. 15-20 in Los Angeles, the men’s basketball program announced Friday.

Carr is one of the top 20 college players to earn an invite to the camp, where he will train with current and former NBA players. Carr is heading into his sophomore season with the Nittany Lions after averaging 13.1 points and 4.2 assists and starting every game as a freshman.

“I am incredibly honored to be invited to this prestigious camp and have the opportunity to learn from individuals who are the very best in the game,” Carr said in the release. “My goal is to be a sponge and soak up and learn as much as possible, and return to Penn State a better player and leader.”

