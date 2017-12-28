Penn State Basketball

Lady Lions fall to Michigan in lopsided affair

From CDT staff reports

December 28, 2017 08:06 PM

ANN ARBOR, Mich.

Michigan junior guard Katelynn Flaherty scored a game-high 33 points — and finished 10 of 17 from long range — to hand the Lady Lions a lopsided 89-69 defeat Thursday on the road.

The Penn State women’s basketball team trailed for 39:19 of the game. It was tied for 41 seconds. It never led.

Teniya Page paced the Lady Lions with a team-high 19 points, while Amari Carter added 16 and Jaida Travascio-Green had 10.

Michigan led in most categories, as it finished with more rebounds (48-33), a better field goal percentage (46.4 percent to 34.4 percent), more points off turnovers (22-9) and more second-chance points (22-5). The Wolverines had a 29-8 advantage after the first quarter.

Penn State (9-5) will next take on Maryland at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Bryce Jordan Center.

