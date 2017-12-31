Lady Lions fall to Maryland

The Penn State women’s basketball team couldn’t hang on to a slim fourth-quarter lead Sunday afternoon as it fell to Maryland 69-65 at the Bryce Jordan Center.
With 79 seconds left in the game, and the score tied at 65, the Lady Lions turned the ball over and then watched Teniya Page foul the Terps’ Stephanie Jones after two missed layups and subsequent rebounds. Jones nailed both free throws.
Page then missed the tying jumpshot with 43 seconds left, and Maryland’s Jones converted a layup to give it the four-point cushion and the win.
Page finished with nine points on just 3-of-16 shooting. Jaida Travascio-Green paced the Lady Lions with a game-high 21 points, and Amari Carter chipped in 15 points.
Penn State (9-6, 0-2 Big Ten) will next take on Indiana on Wednesday at the BJC.
