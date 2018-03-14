Despite Tony Carr’s struggles, Penn State basketball rallies to beat Temple in NIT first round

First-team All-Big Ten guard Tony Carr — the driving force behind Penn State’s best-ever season under Patrick Chambers and an NCAA bubble push — turned in his worst performance of the year.
And, believe it or not, the Nittany Lions won.
Shep Garner’s sharpshooting fueled a run late in the fourth quarter, as Penn State kept its season alive with a 63-57 win over Temple in the National Invitation Tournament’s first round on Wednesday night at the Bryce Jordan Center. The Nittany Lions (22-13) travel to Notre Dame (21-14) at noon Saturday for a second-round matchup.
“I can’t say enough about the guys,” Chambers said. “We had to overcome a lot. And that’s what the climb is about.”
The Nittany Lions, dragged down by poor play for the better part of the evening, outscored the Owls 15-3 in the game’s final four minutes.
A trio of 3-pointers, two from Garner and one from Josh Reaves, jolted the crowd. Garner’s first tied the game — and his second put the Nittany Lions up five. With a minute to go, and the momentum pointing Penn State’s way, it felt like an insurmountable lead.
Garner looked to the BJC ceiling, arms straight down by his side, and let out a scream. In that final stretch, he and the Nittany Lions rid themselves of the poor play that came before it.
“I didn’t want it to be my last game,” said Garner, a senior. “It came down to who wanted it more, us or them. And we made the plays down the stretch.”
Added Temple guard Shizz Alston: “We beat them for 36 minutes. ... Then they started hitting some big shots.”
For the majority of the night, the Nittany Lions trailed. In the first half alone, Penn State shot 31 percent from the field, had more fouls (10) than field goals (nine), was blocked four times and coughed up six turnovers, twice dribbling off their own shoes.
It was ugly, and it was highlighted by Carr’s struggles.
The guard who averages 19.9 points per game finished with two points on 1-of-12 shooting, far and away his poorest performance of the campaign. Carr was held scoreless for 33 minutes, and at one point, in a five-second span in the third quarter, he air-balled a wide-open 3-pointer and hit nothing but the backboard on a gimme layup.
The Roman Catholic product was off — but his teammates picked him up. Reaves led the way with a 19-point, 11-rebound double-double, while Nazeer Bostick and Lamar Stevens chipped in 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Before Garner got going, it was basically all Reaves. He was the only Penn State starter to score by halftime, leading the Nittany Lions with 13 points.
The junior said it was because Temple keyed in on Carr, Garner and the rest of his teammates, “just taking advantage as much” as he could.
Chambers gave him a bit more credit.
“He willed us when we needed him the most,” the coach said.
And in the end, Penn State’s 15-3 run willed the Nittany Lions to a win that continues their season.
Next stop, Notre Dame.
