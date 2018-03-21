Penn State's Tony Carr pushes around Michigan's Zavier Simpson during the game on Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at the Bryce Jordan Center. Michigan won, 72-63.
Penn State Basketball

Here’s how to buy tickets to Penn State’s NIT semifinals game

By Ryne Gery

rgery@centredaily.com

March 21, 2018 06:22 PM

The Penn State men’s basketball team is set to take on Mississippi State in the NIT semifinals Tuesday at Madison Square Garden.

The No. 4-seed Nittany Lions and No. 4-seed Bulldogs will square off at 7 p.m. or 9 p.m. The tip-off times have yet to be announced.

Fans can buy tickets at the Madison Square Garden box office, online at Ticketmaster.com and MSG.com, and by calling 800-745-3000. Penn State student tickets will be on sale 10 a.m. Thursday through Student Account Manager.

Penn State advanced to the semifinals with wins over Temple, Notre Dame and Marquette. Mississippi State reached New York by beating Nebraska, Baylor and Louisville.

