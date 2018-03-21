‘Naz will be back for New York’: Bostick to return for Nittany Lions in NIT

After missing two games due to suspension, Nazeer Bostick will return to action at Madison Square Garden, Penn State coach Patrick Chambers said on the postgame radio show Tuesday night.
“Naz will be back for New York,” Chambers said following the Nittany Lions’ win over Marquette. “And we need him.”
Penn State will face Mississippi State in the NIT semifinals Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden. The game will be at 7 p.m. or 9 p.m.
Bostick was suspended for Penn State’s wins over Notre Dame and Marquette after being charged with possession of marijuana last week. Bostick is averaging 4.9 points and 2.3 rebounds per game while playing 17.4 minutes per game.
