Here's how Penn State basketball's John Harrar prepared for his opportunity to contribute in March

SHARE COPY LINK Penn State coach Patrick Chambers talks about forward John Harrar. The freshman has started the last six games for the Nittany Lions with Mike Watkins out for the rest of the season. Ryne Gery

Penn State coach Patrick Chambers talks about forward John Harrar. The freshman has started the last six games for the Nittany Lions with Mike Watkins out for the rest of the season. Ryne Gery