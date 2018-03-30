What is the process for Penn State guard Tony Carr's NBA decision?

When Tony Carr stepped to the foul line at the end of the fourth quarter Thursday night, Penn State fans started chants of, “One more year.”
Carr is projected to be selected in this year’s NBA draft — but the Nittany Lions' faithful are hoping he’s leading their team again in 2018-19 after winning this year’s NIT championship. They chanted “one more year” when he was named to the all-tournament team and again when he cut down his piece of the net after Penn State’s 82-66 win over Utah in the title game at Madison Square Garden.
Carr said he’ll take a week to talk to his family and coaches about going to the NBA or returning for his junior season.
“I’ll make the best decision for me going forward,” Carr said.
Carr nearly closed out his sophomore campaign Thursday night with a triple-double, finishing with 15 points, 14 assists and nine rebounds. He averaged 19.6 points, 5.0 assists and 4.9 rebounds to emerge as an NBA prospect this year.
“I've been collecting a lot of information and I'm going to do what's best for Tony,” Penn State coach Patrick Chambers said. “Talk to his family, talk to him, and if he thinks it's best to go, I'm going to encourage him to go. If he thinks it's best to stay from the feedback that we get, then he should test the waters. So he's got a couple different options.”
The early-entry eligibility deadline for the draft is April 22, followed by the NBA draft combine from May 16-20 in Chicago. Carr can enter the draft and maintain his college eligibility if he doesn’t hire an agent. The deadline to withdraw from the draft and return to school is June 11.
NBAdraft.net currently projects Carr to be selected in the second round with the 33rd overall pick by the Atlanta Hawks.
Watkins’ rehab
Chambers said he is taking a slow and cautious approach to Mike Watkins’ rehab from his right-knee injury.
“We want Mike at 100 percent by summer session 2. That’s my biggest concern,” Chambers said. “And I want him to excel academically, so he’s got to stay on top of his grades. So if we do all that, he’ll be ready to go.”
Watkins missed the final nine games of the season after injuring his knee against Michigan on Feb. 21. He finished third on the team with 12.1 points per game and led the Nittany Lions with 8.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks.
