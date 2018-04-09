Penn State basketball's Lamar Stevens to return for junior season

Lamar Stevens will return to Penn State for his junior season, the men's basketball program announced in a news release Monday.
Stevens was the Nittany Lions' second-leading scorer with 15.5 points per game and second-leading rebounder with 5.9 per game as a sophomore. Stevens chose not to pursue "any professional options."
“I’m committed to continuing my education and my collegiate playing career at Penn State,” Stevens said in the release. “Several options were presented to me for my future and I reviewed them with my coaches and family, but I always felt strongly that staying in school was the best course of action.”
Stevens was named the NIT's Most Outanding Player after helping Penn State capture the tournament championship. He scored 28 points in the championship game against Utah.
“Lamar had an excellent season and he stepped up as a leader for us throughout the year,” Penn State coach Patrick Chambers said. “He got better and his experiences this year continued to build on a strong foundation. We’re already excited about next season and believe his contributions, both on and off the court, are going to be part of his legacy.”
Stevens' decision came one week after Tony Carr announced he was entering the NBA draft and intended to sign with an agent. Carr and Stevens played together at Roman Catholic High School before arriving at Penn State.
Comments