Penn State basketball announces signing of class of 2018 guard

Penn State announced the signing of class of 2018 guard Daniil Kasatkin in a news release Wednesday.
Kasatkin, an Ivanovo, Russia, native, played two seasons at Mountain Mission School (Va.), averaging 14.2 points per game and 4.0 rebounds.
“We’re continuing to build the future of Penn State basketball on a solid foundation and we are thrilled to add a young man of Daniil’s character and ability to our program,” Penn State coach Patrick Chambers said in the release. “An unselfish playmaker who has exceptional court vision coupled with being an elite shooter, at 6-7, Daniil’s versatility will be a huge asset to our team.”
Kasatkin also played for Russia's U-16 and U-18 national teams.
He joins three-star guards Myles Dread and Rasir Bolton in Penn State's class of 2018.
