How close is Penn State's Patrick Chambers to a contract extension?

Penn State coach Patrick Chambers is still working toward a contract extension.
“We’re just cleaning up some things, but it should be in the near future. Very soon,” Chambers said at a press conference Thursday at the Bryce Jordan Center.
Chambers has one year left on his contract after leading the Nittany Lions to a 26-13 record and the NIT championship in 2017-18. The coach has been in discussions on an extension since the season ended.
“These things, not unlike some other contract situations we’ve all been involved in, they take on a life of their own,” Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour said after Chambers’ press conference. “But we’ve had really good conversations and I believe that we’re close. We’ll make an announcement when it’s time.”
Barbour expressed her excitement about the program’s momentum after winning the NIT in the seventh season under Chambers, who has a 113-122 record with the Nittany Lions. Barbour said Penn State’s goal is to compete in the Big Ten and to make the NCAA tournament.
“Ultimately, the goal is not just making the NCAAs, but it’s what I like to refer to as making some noise, making progress through it,” Barbour said. “Pat and I completely agree on this, but this was a huge step. This was a huge step on our way to that.”
Barbour said she decided to extend Chambers’ contract when the regular season ended.
“What Pat’s done with this program, he deserves the extension that we’re talking about,” Barbour said.
