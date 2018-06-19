Penn State guard Tony Carr is a potential pick on Thursday night.
Penn State guard Tony Carr is a potential pick on Thursday night. Phoebe Sheehan psheehan@centredaily.com
Penn State guard Tony Carr is a potential pick on Thursday night. Phoebe Sheehan psheehan@centredaily.com

Penn State Basketball

How to watch and livestream the 2018 NBA draft. Could Tony Carr go to the Sixers?

By John McGonigal

jmcgonigal@centredaily.com

June 19, 2018 09:10 AM

The NBA draft is on Thursday night — and there are plenty of storylines worth keeping an eye on.

Who will go No. 1 overall to the Phoenix Suns? Who will the Philadelphia 76ers add to their process with two first-round picks, at No. 10 and No. 26. They also have four second-rounds picks -- their 6 is the most overall by any team -- so is a trade a possibility?

And, more importantly for local fans, where will Penn State guard Tony Carr be selected?

Here's all the info needed to follow along.

2018 NBA draft

When: Thursday, June 21 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Barclays Center (Brooklyn, New York)

Television: ESPN

Livestream: WatchESPN.com or WatchESPN app

  Comments  