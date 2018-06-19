Will Tony Carr be picked in the first round of the 2018 NBA draft?

Penn State hasn't had a player drafted in the NBA since Bill Clinton held presidential office, "Smooth" by Santana and Rob Thomas topped the charts and the Y2K computer bug was a legitimate concern.
It's been almost two decades since Calvin Booth was picked in the second round of the 1999 NBA draft. That 19-year drought looks to end Thursday night.
Penn State guard Tony Carr should hear his name called at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. But when? Will he make history as the first Nittany Lion to be picked in the first round?
Well, while some places like Draftsite.com have Carr being passed over completely, second round is the consensus expert opinion.
Here are a few possible landing spots for Carr, according to recent mock drafts.
New Orleans Pelicans
Selection: No. 51 overall
Source: Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo
What they're saying: "Given the political nature of how the second round works, Carr may end up pushed down to the fringes of the draft after an extremely productive year at Penn State. He's a solid scorer with playmaking skills but not a terrific athlete, and scouts have doubts about his defense and his jump shot mechanics."
Utah Jazz
Selection: No. 52 overall
Source: The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor
What they're saying: "A relentless shot-making guard who can serve as a microwave scorer off a team's bench, though his decision-making must improve."
Oklahoma City Thunder
Selection: No. 53 overall
Source: Yardbarker
What they're saying: "Carr left the Nittany Lions after averaging 19.6 points and five assists per game in 2017-18. He would seem to be a safe NBA performance after shooting 43 percent from three in his sophomore campaign."
Charlotte Hornets
Selection: No. 55 overall
Source: Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman
What they're saying: "Carr's lack of athleticism is concerning, and he struggled mightily at the Combine. His size, shot-making and production are the selling points."
Denver Nuggets
Selection: No. 58 overall
Source: CBS Sports' Matt Norlander
What they're saying: "Carr helped himself last season when his reputation changed from being a player without a lot of passion for the game to being someone who became invested in his teammates and the outcome of games."
