Penn State basketball guard Tony Carr says he sees a future in the NBA

Penn State basketball guard and sophomore Tony Carr announced April 2 that he intends to sign with an agent and will enter the 2018 NBA draft. Carr averaged 19.7 points for the Nittany Lions in 2017-18.
Penn State Basketball

Will Tony Carr be picked in the first round of the 2018 NBA draft?

By John McGonigal

June 19, 2018 04:35 PM

Penn State hasn't had a player drafted in the NBA since Bill Clinton held presidential office, "Smooth" by Santana and Rob Thomas topped the charts and the Y2K computer bug was a legitimate concern.

It's been almost two decades since Calvin Booth was picked in the second round of the 1999 NBA draft. That 19-year drought looks to end Thursday night.

Penn State guard Tony Carr should hear his name called at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. But when? Will he make history as the first Nittany Lion to be picked in the first round?

Well, while some places like Draftsite.com have Carr being passed over completely, second round is the consensus expert opinion.

Here are a few possible landing spots for Carr, according to recent mock drafts.

New Orleans Pelicans

Selection: No. 51 overall

Source: Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo

What they're saying: "Given the political nature of how the second round works, Carr may end up pushed down to the fringes of the draft after an extremely productive year at Penn State. He's a solid scorer with playmaking skills but not a terrific athlete, and scouts have doubts about his defense and his jump shot mechanics."

Utah Jazz

Selection: No. 52 overall

Source: The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor

What they're saying: "A relentless shot-making guard who can serve as a microwave scorer off a team's bench, though his decision-making must improve."

Oklahoma City Thunder

Selection: No. 53 overall

Source: Yardbarker

What they're saying: "Carr left the Nittany Lions after averaging 19.6 points and five assists per game in 2017-18. He would seem to be a safe NBA performance after shooting 43 percent from three in his sophomore campaign."

Charlotte Hornets

Selection: No. 55 overall

Source: Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman

What they're saying: "Carr's lack of athleticism is concerning, and he struggled mightily at the Combine. His size, shot-making and production are the selling points."

Denver Nuggets

Selection: No. 58 overall

Source: CBS Sports' Matt Norlander

What they're saying: "Carr helped himself last season when his reputation changed from being a player without a lot of passion for the game to being someone who became invested in his teammates and the outcome of games."

