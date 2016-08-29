Penn State women’s basketball finds out Big Ten slate

The Big Ten released the schedule for the season Monday, and Penn State will start conference play with a home game against Indiana on Dec. 28.
The Lady Lions’ home conference slate includes games against Iowa (Jan. 3), Wisconsin (Jan. 16), Nebraska (Jan. 19), Illinois (Jan. 29), Minnesota (Feb. 8), Purdue (Feb. 11) and Michigan (Feb. 26). Penn State’s road games are against Rutgers (Dec. 31), Purdue (Jan. 7), Maryland (Jan. 11), Indiana (Jan. 23), Ohio State (Feb. 1), Northwestern (Feb. 5), Illinois (Feb. 14) and Michigan State (Feb. 22).
The Big Ten tournament will be in Indianapolis from March 1-5.
