James Franklin comments on Penn State’s intent to honor Paterno’s 1st game

Last week, Penn State Athletics announced its promotions schedule for the 2016 home football season, complete with one item that started trending nationally on Twitter within minutes of its excavation from the press release.
The university will commemorate the 50th anniversary of former head coach Joe Paterno’s first game in the role with the Nittany Lions on Sept. 17 as the team takes on Temple at Beaver Stadium.
The release did not offer specification on the details of the commemoration other than “activities during the game will take place.”
Current head coach James Franklin was asked for further comment on the commemoration during Tuesday’s press conference.
“That's something that is a decision that our administration makes,” he said. “Again, we're so consumed with graduating our players. We're so consumed with getting our players ready to play and be successful on the football field and make great decisions in the community. That's our focus.
“I think as you guys know, I was one of the first people in my opening press conference to show my respect for the history and traditions and all the wonderful things that have happened here. But after that, guys, there are a lot of things that I think people hit me up on Twitter about and questions that I get asked that I'm not involved in. Those things are for the administration.”
Penn State Athletics did not have further comment other than the issued release, which stated that “additional information on the special events and promotions occurring each game will be distributed to ticked holders on the Thursday prior to every home contest.”
When asked for comment about whether the game itself would be the specific subject of commemoration, or the coach himself, a spokesperson for the program responded, “We are commemorating the 50th anniversary of Coach Paterno’s first game as Penn State head coach.”
Paterno coached his first game in 1966 against Maryland, a 15-7 win. He was fired in 2011 during the fallout of the Jerry Sandusky sex abuse scandal, and passed away in 2012.
Penn State will kick off against Temple at noon.
Jourdan Rodrigue: 814-231-4629, @JourdanRodrigue
