Penn State players, coaches calm as Pitt Week hype builds

This week, Penn State football’s upcoming series renewal with Pitt has become a game of tenses.
For example, for 96 contests, Penn State and Pitt were rivals.
Now, players and coaches in the Nittany Lions’ camp insist, they’re not.
“To me, a rivalry, there is no doubt it’s there from an historical perspective,” said head coach James Franklin during his Tuesday presser. “But once again, to me, a rivalry isn't something that you have to have a discussion about. The fans, the media, the players, the coaches, all view it that way.”
Added quarterback Trace McSorley on a Tuesday morning conference call, “I know there is a rich tradition between Pitt and Penn State…I know it’s huge. It’s definitely something that people in the state of Pennsylvania look forward to. I’m excited to start that tradition up again…
“It’s important to this team because it’s our next game…We do understand the tradition behind this game and all of the games we play…No, I’m not saying it’s a rivalry.”
In fairness, asking a player about a series that ended in 2000, when the oldest on the team was about five years old, doesn’t bring forth the heated opining that rabid fan bases might want.
You've got to remember, I think everybody's talking about this game and the excitement of it and interest for the state and all those types of things. But you also have to remember that our players were either two, three, or four years old the last time this game was played. So I think for fans and alumni, I get it. But also our players, they don't remember this game. They don't remember this game being played. Head coach James Franklin
“You've got to remember, I think everybody's talking about this game and the excitement of it and interest for the state and all those types of things,” said Franklin. “But you also have to remember that our players were either two, three, or four years old the last time this game was played. So I think for fans and alumni, I get it. But also our players, they don't remember this game. They don't remember this game being played.”
Even safety Troy Apke, whose father played for Pitt and who grew up hearing stories about the matchup, was fairly nonchalant about this weekend’s game and series renewal.
“Yeah, part of me is a little more (excited), that I know my dad played there and everything,” he said. “Obviously we’re just gonna prepare like any other week…We’re not gonna try to do something special for them or anything, just the same thing we always do.”
Of course, the athletic department has marketed the “PSUnrivaled” slogan for the last few years as well, and internally, Franklin said, the staff wants to be careful with hyping up the game too much. Defensive backs coach Terry Smith spoke with players on Sunday about the history and tradition of the game, but by all accounts the theme of the week has been “business as usual.”
“In my 22 years of doing this, I think you have to be very careful when you tell your players that this game is more important than another game,” said the head coach. “Then I think you have a tendency to come out and play inconsistent. Guys will be emotionally high one game and below the next. So keep our process the same, focus on the results of being successful and not things that are outside of your control.
“These things naturally happen without us emphasizing it,” he added.
Externally, it’s all about the emphasis.
According to social media recounts, almost 200 students lined up outside the Bryce Jordan Center on Monday night to purchase their $95 student-priced tickets for Saturday’s game.
Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi has entered ‘submarine mode’ for the week, barring players and assistant coaches from speaking to the media until after the game.
He also said during his press conference with Pitt media on Monday that “it’s something that we’re going to harp on this week. It’s a rivalry game. You have an in-state rivalry. This is a different game and that’s what I want them to know. It is a different game. It’s a big game.”
And chatter on message boards and on social media alike has reached new levels of boiling-point vitriol, from the aggressive to the proud to the downright vicious on either side.
“Yeah, obviously, we get a bunch of stuff on Twitter, get a bunch of comments from our fans, I get a bunch of comments from their fans, which has been great,” deadpanned Franklin. “I learned something really powerful this off-season, ‘muting’…”
Receiver Chris Godwin just joined Twitter this past summer, and grinned when asked about players’ “awareness” of the noise surrounding the game.
“We're very aware of what's going on around us,” he said. “Like I said earlier, we see the stuff on Twitter and on social media and stuff like that. We understand the history behind it. So we're not naive to the fact of what everybody else is is a saying.”
Finally, Heinz Field is a reported sellout and Penn State fans have also taken to Twitter to encourage a “White-Out” showing of supporters.
It’s a game of tenses indeed, as “was” becomes “is,” this weekend, and the communities surrounding both teams have sights set on “will be.”
Whether the language changes internally remains to be seen.
“From a scheduling perspective, I think one of the things, we keep talking about this and everybody keeps talking about this, I think it's great for the state of Pennsylvania,” said Franklin. “I think high school coaches love it. I think it makes sense in a lot of different ways. But the thing we keep talking about…I think our schedules are set — theirs and ours — through like 2025 or 2026. So we'll see how this thing goes moving forward and we're excited about the opportunity this weekend.”
