Penn State kicker Tyler Davis ready to stay perfect at Heinz Field

Kickers never really get noticed until things go wrong, but Penn State’s Tyler Davis certainly deserves a bit of attention.
The redshirt junior walked on to the team in 2014 as a transfer from Bradley University, and from his debut against Army in 2015 until last week’s outing against Kent State, he has made a perfect 10 field goals in 10 attempts and hit all 14 of his point-after attempts.
The, ah, kicker?
His 62-yard kickoff against Army was also his first football game.
Ever.
“It was really the first football game I’ve ever been a part of, so getting a feel for how a game works, and coming in later in the season, I felt more comfortable,” Davis said on a conference call Wednesday morning. The Chicago native explained that he played soccer at Bradley University until 2013, when he decided to transfer elsewhere.
“One summer, I was kicking with my friend who was a kicker at Oregon at the time,” he said. “I did pretty well and went to a couple camps (and won competitions there) and was like ‘OK, maybe this is something I want to pursue.’”
I have heard that Heinz Field is a pretty hard place to kick. But I'm also from Chicago where it's super windy, so every summer I'm practicing with wind. I'm just going to have to get used to it before the game, and get a feel for what it's like both ways. Penn State kicker Tyler Davis
Davis ultimately didn’t have a choice. Bradley did not release him to play soccer elsewhere, so American football was it. He started sending kicking film to football programs, and special teams coach Charles Huff and head coach James Franklin actually attended one of his soccer games and offered Davis a preferred walk-on position at Penn State. He accepted on the spot, he said.
“Soccer definitely was my first love, and I still like to mess around the ball when I can. It was pretty tough at first, knowing I didn’t have the option to play anymore without my release,” he said. “I think that helped me become a better kicker, by focusing all on kicking.”
Now, Davis has the No. 1 slot on the depth chart and is the go-to guy in the clutch for Penn State after spending much of 2015 trading off with kickoff man Joey Julius. He said he feels comfortable even at 55 yards out, and has hit 60-yard field goals off a tee in practice.
“He probably doesn’t get enough credit,” said Franklin on Tuesday, after announcing that Davis earned honorable mention for the in-house special teams player of the week after making two field goals on two attempts and all three of Penn State’s point-after attempts in the team’s 33-13 win over Kent State.
Still, he’ll be tested this Saturday at Heinz field. Wind coming off the rivers through the open south end zone has a storied past of messing with NFL kickers; but Davis said he’s ready.
“I have heard that Heinz Field is a pretty hard place to kick,” he laughed. “But I'm also from Chicago where it's super windy, so every summer I'm practicing with wind. I'm just going to have to get used to it before the game, and get a feel for what it's like both ways.”
Jourdan Rodrigue: 814-231-4629, @JourdanRodrigue
Comments