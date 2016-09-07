Penn State’s James Franklin, team preparing for rowdy Heinz Field crowd

As Penn State practiced inside Holuba Hall on a muggy Wednesday evening, upcoming opponent Pitt’s fight song and artificial crowd noise screamed from the speakers, echoing back upon itself in the thick air.
On the field, though, it was business as usual.
“We did a lot of noise work this summer in camp, with music and everything else going,” said head coach James Franklin after practice. “I thought today with the fight song (and crowd noise) blaring at practice, we didn’t have any issues with it. So that’s important for us.”
Not only is Penn State preparing for a raucous, reported sellout environment at Heinz Field (“I can imagine this is going to be a game, there’s going to be a lot of things screamed at our buses when we drive in … colorful things like ‘welcome to Pittsburgh,’” the head coach commented drily), Franklin also said that the team is preparing for quite a different look from Pitt than the Panthers displayed against Villanova last week.
“I think it’s clearly obvious that they had a plan to be vanilla in that game,” said Franklin. “Not only are we gonna see the power running game, they did not use Jordan Whitehead in that game (against Villanova), Jordan Whitehead will play offense against us — there’s no doubt about that.”
In scout team work, the head coach said, redshirt junior receiver Josh McPhearson has been acting as Whitehead.
Franklin added that the team has been preparing specifically for the triple-threat sophomore Whitehead, who was recognized as one of the nation’s top triple threats alongside Michigan’s Jabrill Peppers last season and is utilized by Pitt in similar fashion.
“We’ve spent a lot of time looking at the fly sweep, how we’re going to defend the fly sweep,” said Franklin. “Not only from Jordan Whitehead but also what their offensive coordinator (Matt Canada) did while he was at N.C. State and at Wisconsin.”
The head coach added that the power run has been emphasized in practice (Pitt has a dynamic room of running backs and a veteran offensive line), and that special teams has been working on recognition and defense of trick plays, as well.
“We’re spending a lot of time preparing on fakes, things like that. I know (Pitt) spent a lot of time in the offseason on this game, so we want to make sure we’re prepared for those things,” said Franklin.
Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said that, of course, his team’s preparation involved a heavy dive into new offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead’s scheme and Fordham film.
“We’ve watched every game they had at Fordham,” he said on the ACC coaches teleconference on Wednesday. “And obviously the game last week. We’ve got spring game (tape). We’ve got just about every tape you can get into. We’ve got every trick play and every formation they’ve run over the last three years at Fordham.”
Brown goes (light) green
Freshman linebacker Cam Brown, a prolific Maryland product who earned state honors in the Big 33 game this summer, was one of a small unit of players who earned “yellow light” status this fall — meaning the staff wasn’t quite sure whether Brown would redshirt his freshman season, or contribute.
Franklin said on Tuesday that a “decision on Brown would come soon,” and mentioned on Wednesday that he and defensive coordinator Brent Pry had two conversations with him about possibly getting some game action, one on Tuesday and one on Wednesday.
“He’s ... what would yellow and green make?” Franklin joked about the status of the 6-foot-5, 210-pound ‘backer. The team uses stoplight phrasing to describe the potential redshirt (or lack thereof) of players.
“Yeah so he’s light green now. We’re closer. We had a long discussion about which units on special teams we see him contributing on as well as his role on defense growing as the season goes on.”
Linebacker Brandon Bell said that Brown is picking things up, and learning each position in the second tier — strong side, weak side and middle — because “you never know where you’ll be needed.” Most of the younger players are learning at least two spots on the field, as depth within the unit is lacking and Pry likes to rotate his ‘backers.
