Assistant Terry Smith a part of Penn State-Pitt history as player, coach

Penn State football takes on historic foe Pitt this Saturday at Heinz Field, but on Thursday morning, defensive backs coach Terry Smith took a moment to reminisce on his role in the storied series.
Smith was a wideout for the Nittany Lions from 1988-91, and went 3-1 against Pitt during that time.
Question: When you talked to the team (this week), what was your message and what does this game being back on the schedule mean to you?
Answer: “My message was just simply, ‘Find consistency in our approach to the game, and find consistency to how we play come Saturday.’ There is a lot of media hype around this game, and just tried to deliver the message that ‘This is the most important game because it’s the next game up.’ And we have to come out even, can’t have a roller coaster of emotions for this game.”
Q: How does your experience and mentality differ now that you’re a coach for this game rather than a player? And what was your experience as a player in this game?
A: “Well, as a coach it’s always different…Because as a player, you’re in control of your play. You’re in control of what actually happens on the field. As a coach, you’re at the mercy of your players doing as you asked them to prepare all week. But this week, it’s an exciting week, it’s nice to be a part of a game that’s exciting, a lot of media and fanfare, going to be a sold-out crowd. It’s going to be exciting, it’s fun. I can remember growing up and watching this game and obviously all of the greats that played at Penn State and the greats that played at Pitt before us, and it’s exciting. It’s nice to play them again.”
Q: How important was it to you to go 3-1 against Pitt and how did you convey that to players?
A: “Well, I just tried to relay the message that, while you’re in the present and you’re on this current football team and you have the opportunity to go out and beat an opponent, take advantage of it. Just like when our players come to us from high school and they have bragging rights because they beat one of their teammates, or we all know people from Pittsburgh, I’m from Pittsburgh so I know just about everyone from there…You know, you want to have an advantage.”
Q: Beyond the win, what do you remember most about the series? What still sticks with you years later?
A: “The hype. Just like it is this week. The hype, the excitement, it’s a great atmosphere and it’s exciting and great for our players. Great for the state of Pennsylvania.”
Q: Is this still a rivalry game for you personally?
A: “Well, we look at it as the next game up on the schedule. So one thing that coach (James) Franklin drives home to us is ‘The next game is the most important game.’ Last week when we were preparing for Kent State, we couldn’t mention Pitt. We weren’t preparing for Pitt. Anything Pitt was off limits. We prepare for the next opponent as if it’s the biggest game of the season, because it’s the current game.”
Q: But is this a rivalry game for your personally?
A: “Me personally? No.”
Q: How tough is it to prepare for an offense when it doesn’t look like they showed a whole lot in their opener against Villanova?
A: “Well, you do a lot of your film study based on the coordinator’s history. We know (Matt Canada) comes from North Carolina State, Wisconsin, so we do a lot of film study on those years. We as coaches, we are pretty much who we are. When you look at his history in the first game, he’s pretty consistent to who he is. So we prepare for that. We pretty much know who he is, now we’ve just got to go out and stop it.”
