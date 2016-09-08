Penn State to rekindle heated Pitt series at Heinz Field

After a 16-year hiatus, it’s back.
Penn State will take on Pitt at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh on Saturday at noon, a game which has already drawn the passionate — and, where social media is concerned, often brutal — opinions of many fans of either side and is a reported sellout.
The series currently stands at 50-42-4 in favor of the Nittany Lions, who dropped the last contest between the teams at Three Rivers Stadium, 12-0.
And, it might be a more intense matchup than either side will admit.
In fact, since 2001, the year after the dissolution of the series, Penn State holds just a nine-game advantage over Pitt in total program wins, all things equal. The Panthers are also favored by six points according to national sports betting services.
Still, Saturday’s game will settle the shouting on both sides — at least until next year.
Three Keys to See
Offense
First and foremost, just like every team Penn State will play this season, Pitt will load the box up to attempt to stuff running back Saquon Barkley, who had 105 yards against a Kent State team that did the same.
They don't know either. Barkley averaged 118.4 yards per game against Big Ten teams last year. https://t.co/iZUL0OKVli— Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) September 7, 2016
But Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said his defense has also been preparing for a heavy amount of run-pass options (RPOs) utilized by quarterback Trace McSorley.
“We’re well aware that we, number one, have to stop the run, which is what they like to do,” said Narduzzi on this week’s ACC coaches teleconference. “But they have these run-pass options whether it’s throwing a bubble or pop to a tight end or receiver, and (blocks are) carried out to a lengthy time on the offensive line. … The umpire at times has no clue if it’s a run or pass and he can’t do his job. We’ve got to be prepared for that. Every run is a pass, basically. So you’re defending everything at the same time.”
McSorley added on a conference call this week that he felt he could capitalize against the Panthers on the outside, using receivers Chris Godwin, DeAndre Thompkins and, if healthy, Saeed Blacknall.
“It’s something that we’re pretty confident in as well,” said Godwin.
Defense
Head coach James Franklin and defensive coordinator Brent Pry are expecting trick plays from Pitt, and a lot of them.
“We’re spending a lot of time preparing on fakes, things like that. I know (Pitt) spent a lot of time in the offseason on this game, so we want to make sure we’re prepared for those things,” said Franklin.
They also are making the educated assumption that Pitt hardly showed its offensive hand in a season-opening win against Villanova last weekend.
“I think it’s clearly obvious that they had a plan to be vanilla in that game,” said Franklin. “Not only are we gonna see the power running game, they did not use Jordan Whitehead in that game (against Villanova), Jordan Whitehead will play offense against us — there’s no doubt about that.”
Whitehead, of course, is a prolific sophomore triple-threat who not only will play defensive back for the Panthers, but also be used in the slot and in the rushing attack.
Franklin and Penn State defensive backs coach Terry Smith said that the unit is preparing for Whitehead to be used often in a fly sweep or variation of the play.
“We’re expecting they’ll use him on jet sweeps and some trick plays, some swing routes, getting the ball out in open space because he’s dynamic,” said Smith. “So we’re prepared for all of those things. If he were on our team we’d probably use him the same way. He’s a terrific athlete and we’re just looking forward to trying to defend him, slow him down.”
Pitt also has a strong room of running backs, led by redshirt junior James Conner. Conner made his return to the field after persevering through not only a torn MCL, but also Hodgkin lymphoma. He participated in winter workouts while undergoing chemotherapy treatment last winter and was declared cancer-free in May. His journey back to the field was highlighted by two touchdowns scored in the team’s season opener.
Special Teams
Penn State freshman punter Blake Gillikin’s strong debut last weekend will face a tough test in a hostile and windy Heinz Field environment, but kicker Tyler Davis faces a bigger one: The open south end zone is notoriously tricky for kickers because of the wind coming off the rivers and into the stadium.
Davis has been perfect since his debut last season, hitting 10 field goals on 10 attempts and 14 PATs on 14 attempts.
But where Penn State needs to show its touted “special teams revival” is in return coverage, because Pitt’s Quadree Henderson poses a prolific threat to the Nittany Lions. Henderson ran back a 96-yard touchdown against Villanova.
“(Kicker Joey Julius), I think, had touchbacks on the majority of his kicks last week, so that would be important for us to be able to do that or at least pin them deep,” said Franklin. “Those are huge momentum-swinging plays, kickoff returns for touchdowns, punt blocks, plays like that are huge momentum-swinging plays in games. So we understand the importance of that.”
Jourdan Rodrigue: 814-231-4629, @JourdanRodrigue
