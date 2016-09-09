Penn State-Pitt: A rivalry between brothers and boroughs

Once a year, the same harbored feelings came out.
Hatred.
Respect.
Intensity.
The Penn State-Pittsburgh rivalry elicited a mixture of emotions in its heyday — but does it really come as a surprise? Season after season, there was one day where friends fought friends, neighbors clashed, and brothers battled brothers.
Penn State-Pitt was a rivalry built on mutual disdain and dignity, and after it remained dormant for 16 years, those sentiments could erupt yet again.
The Nittany Lions (1-0) and Panthers (1-0) rekindle a tug-of-war for the state of Pennsylvania as Penn State faces Pitt at noon Saturday.
And even though the players who’ll take Heinz Field were toddlers the last time Pitt and Penn State squared off, they know what’s at stake.
They’ve heard it from their coaches, parents, fans and former lettermen.
As the Penn State-Pitt rivalry embarks on a four-year renewal, the sensation among the fan bases swell.
The battle between friends and family for state supremacy will be reignited, and everyone will start to remember the unforgettable stories and games the rivalry created.
Sam Sciullo, Jr. can think back to when Penn State-Pitt wasn’t even close.
The two schools have met 96 times on the football field, with the Nittany Lions holding a 50-42-4 advantage.
All of a sudden the rivalry goes away? C’mon, that was Eastern football. That was Eastern supremacy ... That broke my heart. Penn State linebacker Chet Parlavecchio
Pitt and Penn State started its storied sparring in 1893, but to Sciullo Jr., the hostility heated up in 1977.
Sciullo Jr., the author of several Pitt history books and the son of a longtime Panthers booster, grew up watching the blue and gold.
And he distinctly remembers when Penn State won every matchup from 1966-75.
“For a while, Pitt-West Virginia was a truer rivalry,” Sciullo Jr. said. “Going into those games, you had a feeling that either team could win. With Penn State, it was so one-sided.”
In the next couple of years, it changed a bit. Pitt won a national championship in 1976, and Sciullo Jr. thinks the core bitterness between fan bases rose the following year.
“That’s when it turned ugly,” the author said. “All throughout that year, a lot of Pitt fans didn’t respect Penn State. The success had intoxicated them.”
John Tierney can call to mind those years, as well.
A partner at Ernst & Young and a member of Penn State Smeal College of Business’ Accounting Advisory Board, Tierney graduated from the university in 1976.
His graduation present from his parents were Penn State football season tickets. He’s been a holder ever since.
Sitting in Section EBU, Tierney has watched 11 Penn State-Pitt games at Beaver Stadium, and unfortunately saw the rivalry fade away in 2000.
To him, Penn State-Pitt — traditionally the last game of the season after Thanksgiving — was similar to Alabama-Auburn or Army-Navy.
“You could have a lousy season,” Tierney said, “but if you beat Pitt, it was fine. You had a good year.”
Ivan Maisel wouldn’t go as far to say that Penn State-Pitt was equivalent to Alabama-Auburn or even Ohio State-Michigan.
Maisel, a senior writer for ESPN.com with almost 30 years of covering college football under his belt, said the rivalry wasn’t recognized nationally as much as it was appreciated locally.
And that was part of the aura.
“It was just obvious there was so much emotion at stake when these two teams played,” Maisel said. “When I think of Pitt and Penn State playing, I just see people bundled up in the stands, steam emitting from facemasks, and just a lot of loud, big hits.
“To me, that’s what the rivalry was.”
To others, the rivalry was facing the kid down the street.
To a few, it was going up against your best friend.
When Penn State head coach James Franklin was introduced to Happy Valley on Jan. 11, 2014, he emphasized the need to “dominate the state” when it came to recruiting. Schools like Ohio State, Michigan and other traditional powerhouses have snagged some of Pennsylvania’s top talent in recent years.
But in the 1970s and 1980s, if you were any good playing football in the Keystone State, you’d probably go to Pitt or Penn State.
And that’s what threw gasoline on the fire — looking across the sideline and seeing faces you knew all too well.
“My sophomore year I went out on the field in a Penn State uniform, and I was high-fiving all these Pitt fans along the tunnel,” former Penn State defensive tackle Greg Gattuso said. “You don’t see that stuff anymore.”
Gattuso grew up in Pittsburgh, attending St. Catherine’s of Siena grammar school in Beechview and Seton LaSalle High School.
From first grade through high school graduation, Gattuso had a friend by his side — one he eventually faced on the field.
Jim Sweeney, a center for Pitt from 1980-84, and Gattuso have been best friends since their early days at St. Catherine’s.
In fact, their relationship started before the first grade.
“We actually started as rival kindergartners,” Sweeney said. “I was in one class, he was in the other.”
And in second grade, there was a fight.
“There was a back-alley brawl,” Sweeney recalled. “It didn’t last too long. He’ll tell you he won.”
“He took a beating that day,” Gattuso said. “But he was a little runt back in second grade. I’m not challenging him anymore.”
While still competing with each other, Gattuso and Sweeney always played on the same team as they continued through school.
That is, until they made their respective decisions senior year at Seton LaSalle — Sweeney was going to Pitt, and Gattuso was heading to Penn State.
Sweeney always wanted to stay at home and play for the Panthers, while Gattuso, who was a Pitt fan as a kid, was sold by then-Penn State coach Joe Paterno.
It had been a long time since their brawl, and after making their collegiate choices, neither Gattuso nor Sweeney held any resentment toward one another.
“It was a respect,” Sweeney said.
That carried over on the football field.
With Sweeney a center and Gattuso a defensive tackle, the two lined up head-to-head, play after play.
They didn’t trash talk each other; both felt like enough intensity was already built into the rivalry.
And at the time, the linemen didn’t even see their matchup as extraordinary.
“We had competed in the school yard, we competed in classes,” Gattuso said, “so it wasn’t the first time.”
As kids, Scott and Craig Gob would finish their Pop Warner game and head right to Pitt Stadium for home Panthers games.
Their father, Art, played for Pitt in the 1950s, so the Gob household was always Panther-centric.
When the boys grew up, that started to change.
Scott, two years older than Craig, was a highly-touted linebacker coming out of Bethel Park High School. Craig remembers legendary coaches like Michigan’s Bo Schembechler and Ohio State’s Earle Bruce pitch his older brother in their living room.
Scott could’ve continued the Gob-to-Pitt pipeline, too, but he rejected Schembechler, Bruce and the Panthers all the same.
Scott was going to Penn State.
“If I wasn’t playing football, that is where I’d want to go to school,” Scott said of Happy Valley. “I just felt at home.”
Thankfully for him, he didn’t feel the pressure to choose Pitt.
Both Scott and Craig said that as they matured and got to high school, they gained a greater appreciation for the college football landscape. They started watching other programs, and thinking of where they’d want to play.
Art stayed out of that decision-making process.
“He said, ‘I want you to make the decision for you, not for me,’” Scott said. “He just wanted me to be happy.”
So Scott joined the Nittany Lions, and the Gobs were evolving into a Penn State family.
Until it was time for Craig’s decision.
The younger of two linebackers visited Penn State among other schools, and again, the parents kept their thoughts to themselves.
“In the back of their minds, they were probably thinking, ‘God I hope that Craig goes to Penn State,’” Scott said. “Think about how easy it would’ve been for them.”
Well, it wasn’t.
Craig decided to go to Pitt.
“I felt like Pitt was my home,” Craig said. “Also (at Pitt) I was no longer, ‘Scott Gob’s younger brother.’ I may have been Scott Gob’s brother, but you’re not that little brother in your older sibling’s footsteps.”
That made life a little more difficult for Art and Dawn Gob.
Sometimes one would go to the Pitt game that weekend, while the other traveled to see the Nittany Lions.
If both teams were home and the kickoff times were staggered, they often went to one game for the first half, drove to either Pittsburgh or State College, and watched the rest of the second game.
But when Pitt and Penn State faced off, that’s when it got tricky.
Art and Dawn would switch from one supporter’s section in the first half to the other in the second. They’d mix and match outfits, too, with Dawn wearing a Penn State hat and Pitt shirt while Art wore the opposite.
“They found unique ways to be impartial,” Scott said. “They want to represent both of their boys.”
Craig and Scott supported each other, as well. Craig and his friends would visit Scott for Penn State’s Arts Fest weekend, while both housed out-of-state teammates for Thanksgiving and Christmas.
“There were no hard feelings,” Craig said.
On one occasion, though, they had no choice but to collide.
In 1987, as Craig recalls, Pitt lined up to punt to Penn State. Scott was on punt return, and Craig was on punt coverage.
When they took the field and saw where each other were positioned, Scott came to a sudden realization.
He might have to pop his sibling.
“The thought is, ‘he’s your brother,’ ” Scott said. “But when it comes down to it, you see him, give him a wink, and then it’s game on when the ball is snapped.”
“There was a little contact there,” Craig said slyly.
“He wasn’t going to take it easy on me, and I wasn’t going to take it easy on him,” Scott added.
The two engaged near the Penn State end zone for a few seconds, and that was that — the only time Scott and Craig hit each other in a Penn State and Pitt uniform.
When asked who got the better of whom, a compromise was made: Both got hit pretty good.
But after the play, they returned to their respective sidelines, and after that game, the two joined on the field.
Their father snapped a picture on his 35mm camera. It came out a little blurry, but the memory remained crystal-clear.
It’s a photograph that both brothers will keep forever.
“I can’t not remember what I said,” admitted Chet Parlavecchio.
Just a few days before the 1981 meeting between Penn State and Pitt, the Nittany Lions linebacker along with quarterback Todd Blackledge went on a radio show with Pittsburgh sports media personality Stan Savran.
Pitt was undefeated at the time, 10-0 and the No. 1 team in the country. Penn State entered the game 8-2 after falling at Miami and to No. 6 Alabama earlier in the year.
Parlavecchio wanted to get something off his chest.
“We started to feel as if we were just another step on their way to a national title,” Parlavecchio said. “I got tired of feeling like we were another mark on their schedule.”
So the linebacker spoke up.
“Pitt’s No.1. They played that tough schedule — Rutgers, Temple and Thiel. Now they’re going to be in a real football game,” Parlavecchio said, tongue-in-cheek, on the show.
He didn’t stop there, either. He predicted a 48-0 Penn State win at Pitt Stadium.
It certainly didn’t look that way early on.
The Panthers jumped out to a 14-0 lead. By the end of the first quarter, Pitt quarterback Dan Marino had two touchdowns, and his team racked up 164 yards to Penn State’s negative-four.
Blackledge was shocked.
“We just showed no signs of being able to stay on the field,” the then-junior gunslinger said.
And Parlavecchio? Oh, he was hearing the trash talk.
“We’re in the huddle, and I go to (Penn State defensive tackle) Rich D’Amico,” the linebacker recalled, “and I say, ‘Ricky, boy do I look like the biggest jackass on two feet.’”
A couple of plays after that huddle, the tone of the game changed. Marino looked human, throwing an interception in the Penn State end zone to Roger Jackson.
“That kind of just stopped the avalanche for a minute,” Blackledge said.
It did more than that. The Nittany Lions scored on that subsequent drive, and later in the second quarter a 53-yard bomb to Kenny Jackson set up an eight-yard Blackledge draw to knot it up at 14-14 before halftime.
From there, everything fell the Nittany Lions’ way. Penn State guard Sean Farrell pounced on a Curt Warner fumble in the end zone for a touchdown, Mark Robinson housed a 91-yard interception, and Gattuso had a couple of fumble recoveries.
In all, the Nittany Lions hung 34 second-half points on Pitt to beat the Panthers 48-14, one of the biggest upsets in Penn State history.
I’m not over it. I’ll never be over it. I don’t think anyone who played for Pittsburgh in that game will be over it. Pitt defensive tackle Bill Maas
“We knew we were capable of playing with Pitt,” said Blackledge, who completed 12 of 23 passes for 262 yards.
As for the Panthers, not only did they surrender a lead in such catastrophic proportions at home, but they also lost any hope of a national championship.
It was difficult for Pitt to grasp then, and for a lot of Panthers, it isn’t any easier today.
“I’m not over it. I’ll never be over it,” Pitt defensive tackle Bill Maas said. “I don’t think anyone who played for Pittsburgh in that game will be over it.”
Maas, the 1984 NFL Rookie of the Year and a two-time Pro-Bowler, has never been tortured by a game as much as that 1981 meeting.
What’s worse is, for him and his teammates, the misery didn’t end when the whistle blew.
Because the game was played the Friday after Thanksgiving, many Nittany Lions, some from the Pittsburgh area, stayed in the Steel City to celebrate.
“They partied right in our backyard,” Maas begrudgingly said.
Out of a show of respect, Maas and his fellow Panthers pulled themselves together, met up with the likes of D’Amico, Farrell and Mike Munchak, and had a beer.
But Maas wasn’t in the mood for a cold one.
“Inside, that was a hard pill to swallow.”
With the series renewed, not only have stories been retold, but discussion has also been resurrected.
Why did the rivalry end?
Will it ever get back to a yearly contest?
For those questions, and the hundred or so more being posed by both fan bases, there are no definite answers.
As for the first one, the most common answer is the switch to conferences. Penn State went from an independent to the Big Ten in 1993, and Pitt, now in the ACC, was also an independent before joining the Big East in 1991.
Playing a stable of conference games made it difficult to schedule a yearly non-conference matchup.
Those changes disturbed letterwinners on both sides.
“To lose that rivalry was a real kick in the gut,” Maas said. “Go ask the fans, they love it. That 100,000 (seat Beaver Stadium) wasn’t nearly big enough to hold all the people who would’ve loved to go to that game.”
Parlavecchio concurred.
“I hated the Big Ten,” the Penn State linebacker said. “I liked being an independent. ... All of a sudden the rivalry goes away? C’mon, that was Eastern football. That was Eastern supremacy.
“That broke my heart.”
To the same tune, many would love for Penn State-Pitt to return to its annual status. Right now, the Nittany Lions travel to Pittsburgh on Saturday and in 2018, while the Panthers visit Beaver Stadium next year and in 2019.
Those are the only matchups locked in for the foreseeable future.
Blackledge said he’d love to see it become a yearly game again, and to Maisel, while he believes the rivalry is not the end-all and be-all of reviving the programs to previous glory, it certainly can’t hurt.
“Even if they were to play each other every year,” Maisel said. “I think it would help both of them get back to the place they want to be because it’s a marquee game.”
Franklin said Penn State and Pitt’s schedules are already mapped out for the next decade, making it hard to commit to a continued rivalry.
But Franklin and Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi are more than familiar with the history. Franklin’s father was from Pittsburgh, his grandmother’s house in the Hill District just minutes away from Pitt Stadium, and Narduzzi grew up in Youngstown, Ohio.
Both coaches understand the rivalry — even if it’s new to some of their players.
“You’ve got to remember,” Franklin said at his weekly press conference. “Our players were either 2, 3 or 4 years old the last time this game was played. So I think for fans and alumni, I get it. But also our players, they don’t remember this game. They don’t remember this game being played.”
However, there are countless fans in the state of Pennsylvania and around the country that do remember this rivalry.
They remember the hits, games and stories.
They remember the hate and the respect.
They remember the scuffles between brothers and best friends.
They remember what Penn State-Pitt used to be — and they know it can be reborn in the games to come.
John McGonigal: 814-231-4630, @jmcgonigal9
