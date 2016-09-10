Pitt trouncing Penn State after first half

By halftime of Saturday’s Penn State - Pitt matchup at Heinz Field, the Panthers led the Nittany Lions 28-14.
Pitt also broke the 200-rush-yards mark with six minutes left in the half, and headed into the locker room with 226 rushing yards to Penn State’s 48, and 289 total yards to the Nittany Lions’ 178.
The Panthers struck early on a 99-yard drive that was capped by a one-yard touchdown run from George Aston.
Pitt pass-rusher Ejuan Price then easily handled left tackle Brendan Mahon and forced quarterback Trace McSorley to fumble — the ball was recovered by Mike Caprera at the Penn State 12-yard line, and the Panthers scored on a seven-yard pass from quarterback Nathan Peterman to Quadree Henderson.
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley ran in a three-yard touchdown to get the Nittany Lions on the board in the first quarter, a drive aided by a 59-yard punt return by John Reid.
But Pitt answered early in the second quarter as Peterman threaded the needle between Christian Campbell and Marcus Allen in coverage for a two-yard touchdown pass to tight end Scott Ornduff. The team scored again — less than a minute later — after Price forced another McSorley fumble and Aston punched in a touchdown.
Barkley leaped over the pile late in the half for a one-yard score to bring Penn State within two touchdowns.
Penn State’s Jason Cabinda did not dress for the game and had a cast on his left hand. Receiver Saeed Blacknall also did not dress and had a splint on his finger. Defensive end Evan Schwan exited the game in the second quarter, as did defensive tackle Kevin Givens, who appeared shaky after a head-on collision with linebacker Manny Bowen.
This story will be updated.
Jourdan Rodrigue: 814-231-4629, @JourdanRodrigue
Comments