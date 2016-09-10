Pitt runs through Penn State defense in win

By halftime of Saturday’s Penn State - Pitt matchup at Heinz Field, the Panthers not only led the Nittany Lions 28-14, they also broke the 200-rush-yards mark with six minutes left in the half and headed into the locker room with 226 rushing yards to Penn State’s 48 (289 total yards to the Nittany Lions’ 178).
By the end of the game, the Panthers had racked up 341 rushing yards to stave off a Penn State comeback in a 42-39 win.
It was the most points Pitt has ever scored against Penn State in the 97-game series.
The Panthers struck early on a 99-yard drive that was capped by a one-yard touchdown run from George Aston.
Pitt pass-rusher Ejuan Price then easily handled left tackle Brendan Mahon and forced quarterback Trace McSorley to fumble — the ball was recovered by Mike Caprera at the Penn State 12-yard line, and the Panthers scored on a seven-yard pass from quarterback Nathan Peterman to Quadree Henderson.
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley ran in a three-yard touchdown to get the Nittany Lions on the board in the first quarter, a drive aided by a 59-yard punt return by John Reid.
But Pitt answered early in the second quarter as Peterman threaded the needle between Christian Campbell and Marcus Allen in coverage for a two-yard touchdown pass to tight end Scott Ornduff. The team scored again — less than a minute later — after Price forced another McSorley fumble and Aston punched in a touchdown.
Barkley leaped over the pile late in the half for a one-yard score to bring Penn State within two touchdowns.
Penn State fought back to open the third quarter after three straight Pitt penalties. McSorley threw a quick pass on a wheel route to Barkley for a 40-yard touchdown, the latter's first career three-touchdown performance.
Yet the Panthers kept running, and two big gains by speedy back Darrin Hills was punctuated by a pile-leaping touchdown from James Conner with 7:24 left in the third quarter.
Barkley had momentum late in the third, but a big first-down run was negated by a holding penalty on Juwan Johnson to set up third down and 8 — then Barkley fumbled (forced by Dennis Briggs), and Pitt recovered on its own 35 yard line. Panthers kicker Chris Blewitt missed a 50-yard field goal attempt to cap the resulting drive.
A 39-yard one-handed catch by DeAndre Thompkins set up Barkley’s fourth touchdown of the day, a one-yard rush to bring Penn State within a score.
Torrence Brown stripped Conner and Reid recovered the ball for Penn State with just under 13 minutes left to play. The Nittany Lions were held to a 38-yard field goal on the resulting drive after Quintin Wirginis blitzed and sacked McSorley for a 10-yard loss on third down.
After an 84-yard kickoff return by Henderson, Conner scored again off a shovel pass halfway through the final quarter.
Barkley scored his fifth touchdown of the game with five minutes left in the game, and a slick fake by McSorley got the Nittany Lions a two-point conversion to bring the team within three points.
After receiver DaeSean Hamilton dropped a near-perfect long ball from McSorley, the quarterback was sacked on third down and the Nittany Lions’ offense stayed on the field. McSorley hit DeAndre Thompkins on a 35-yard pass for the conversion, but was picked off in the end zone by Pitt’s Ryan Lewis to seal it.
Penn State’s starting middle linebacker Jason Cabinda did not dress for the game and had a cast on his left hand. Receiver Saeed Blacknall also did not dress and had a splint on his finger. Defensive end Evan Schwan exited the game in the second quarter, as did defensive tackle Kevin Givens, who appeared shaky after a head-on collision with linebacker Manny Bowen.
This story will be updated following head coach James Franklin and player press conferences.
Jourdan Rodrigue: 814-231-4629, @JourdanRodrigue
