Panthers believe in rivalry, question Penn State

For the last two months, Brian O'Neill hasn't been able to walk around campus without classmate after classmate coming up to him.
Sure, the 6-foot-6, 300-pound Pittsburgh offensive lineman sticks out like a sore thumb, so that doesn't help his cause.
"I can't wait for Sept. 10, I can't wait for Sept. 10."
O'Neill said that's all he heard.
And when Saturday finally rolled around, the Panthers were in a rivalry game with Penn State — even if the opposition didn't buy into the hype.
"We knew what it meant to us," O'Neill said after the Panthers' 42-39 win at Heinz Field. "I don't know what it means to them, but it means a hell of a lot to us. We take a lot of pride in being the best team in the state."
O'Neill and his teammates were shut out from speaking to the media leading up to Saturday, but spoke their mind after the first meeting between Pitt and Penn State in 16 years.
The Panthers — the players and head coach Pat Narduzzi included — were clear.
"It is a rivalry game," Narduzzi said unprompted in his opening statement.
The Panthers felt like Saturday's matchup, the first of four meetings through 2019, was a renewal of the past, contrary to what the Nittany Lions said leading up to the game.
Penn State head coach James Franklin emphasized in his Tuesday press conference the time between now and the last time both teams faced. The most recent meeting was in 2000.
Like O'Neill, Pitt quarterback Nathan Peterman heard Franklin's comments at Tuesday's press conference and those of Penn State players.
Whether it was on Twitter or to the media — "No, I'm not going to say it's a rivalry," Nittany Lions quarterback Trace McSorley said Tuesday— Peterman took those remarks to heart.
"All the trash talk and everything that went on, we had an unbelievable fire," the Pitt signal-caller said.
As for after the game? Franklin stood his ground on what he said just a few days ago.
"The last time we played them was a loss 16 years ago," the coach said. "We had an opportunity to come out tonight and swing that back in our direction, didn't get that done...It's going to make for a great four-game series, and we'll see how it goes from there."
Even Penn State star running back Saquon Barkley didn't buy into Pitt's insistence that is was a rivalry game again.
"They can say that this year. They won," the sophomore said.
Pitt defensive back Jordan Whitehead, who knows Barkley well from their high school days, thought Penn State underestimated the Panthers this go-around, and believes the Nittany Lions will treat it as a rivalry next season.
O'Neill said he wasn't surprised at all that Penn State brushed it off this year.
"But I think they might change their mind now," O'Neill said.
"Luckily we play them next year," said Barkley.
John McGonigal
