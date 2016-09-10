Clap cadence 'just another excuse,' Pitt coach says

Despite using a clap cadence to signal checks, plays and for his snap, quarterback Trace McSorley and the Penn State offense had difficulty handling the crowd noise in some key situations early on.
Penn State coach James Franklin offered an opinion on what helped throw the Nittany Lions off — the Pitt defense.
"They were clapping on defense and the officials told us that is legal to do now," Franklin said after the game. "That hurt us."
However, Panthers coach Pat Narduzzi wasn't buying it.
"I guess that's just another excuse," Narduzzi said. "We clap...It's a way of telling our defensive linemen what to do. We're allowed to use signals, too."
Narduzzi continued.
"Are they the only ones who can make signals?" the coach asked. "We can all do whatever we want to do. We can jump up and down."
Penn State was flagged for two offsides penalties on the afternoon.
