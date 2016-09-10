Penn State special teams improving despite errors

Franklin referenced “untimely mistakes” on special teams as a contributing factor in the loss.
After cutting Pitt’s lead to 35-31 with 12:04 left in the fourth, Panthers wide receiver Quadree Henderson returned Joey Julius’ kickoff 84 yards to the 10-yard line.
The Panthers capitalized, pushing their lead to 11 points on a 12-yard touchdown shovel pass by Nathan Peterman to James Conner.
“Our kickoff return when we had swung momentum back in our direction was a huge play,” Franklin said. “We didn’t have the ball kicked in the area of the field that it was supposed to be kicked and then on top of that we didn’t do a great job getting off of blocks and tackles.”
Overall, Franklin said, he thought the special teams unit performed well.
Blake Gillikin pinned Pitt at the 1- and 7-yard lines on a pair of punts. He averaged 46.6 yards on five punts with a 69-yard long that elicited gasps from NFL scouts in the press box.
John Reid provided a “spark” with a 59-yard punt return that set up Penn State’s first touchdown.
