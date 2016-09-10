Penn State expected Pitt to run different style of offense

Penn State defensive end Torrence Brown and his teammates weren’t prepared for Pitt’s offensive game plan.
They were expecting power runs up the middle, but they weren’t ready for the healthy dose of jet sweeps and motion in the backfield utilized by the Panthers.
“It was a big surprise because we were expecting we had them figured out,” Brown said.
Instead, the Penn State defense couldn’t contain the Pitt rushing attack in a 42-39 loss on Saturday at Heinz Field. The Panthers rushed for 359 yards and three touchdowns on 56 carries and set the tone with 226 yards rushing in a dominant first half.
Running back James Conner led Pitt with 117 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries.
But in addition to handing the ball off to Conner, the Panthers ran jet sweeps to wide receivers and put players in motion before the snap throughout the game.
It was a different game plan than the Panthers used in their season-opening 28-7 win over Villanova last week, and it confused a Penn State defense playing without injured starting middle linebacker Jason Cabinda.
“They were pretty vanilla against Villanova,” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “I think that was part of their plan.”
The Panthers’ plan worked from their very first possession.
With the ball on the 1-yard line, Pitt quarterback Nathan Peterman pushed forward on a 2-yard run on first down. Then, Conner went to work, powering up the middle and breaking through a tackle on a 24-yard run for a first down.
After another Conner run, wide receiver Quadree Henderson showed the Penn State defense a different look out of the backfield, finding a seam on his way to a 38-yard gain. He was tripped up by Manny Bowen on a 9-yard run that kept the drive moving.
Conner followed with a 23-yard run to the 12-yard line, and a shovel pass to Scott Orndoff — the only passing play on the drive — put the Panthers in position for their first touchdown.
Two plays later, 6-foot, 245-pound fullback George Aston powered through contact from Penn State linebacker Brandon Bell at the goal line for a 1-yard touchdown.
“They drove 99 yards and that’s unacceptable, so to be honest with you that kind of threw us off,” Penn State safety Malik Golden said. “That was tough.”
Pitt ran the ball nine times on the 10-play drive that spanned more than four minutes.
The Panthers continued to frustrate the Penn State defense on their way to building a 28-7 lead.
During Pitt’s third scoring drive, wide receivers went into motion before handoffs to fullbacks and running backs. Aston picked up 13 yards on one run, and Conner added six yards for a first down on the final play of the first quarter.
On third-and-goal, after two more rushing plays, Peterman found Orndoff in the back of the end zone off a play-action pass play to push Pitt ahead 21-7.
A jet sweep helped the Panthers take a three-touchdown lead.
On first-and-10 at the 30-yard line, Pitt’s Jordan Whitehead took the sweep and raced down the sideline, getting a block from Henderson on John Reid as he neared the end zone.
Whitehead dove for the pylon, but he was ruled out of bounds at the 2-yard line.
“All week during practice we weren’t really practicing that,” Brown said of the jet sweeps.
A power run finished the short drive as Aston plowed three yards for his second touchdown, giving the Panthers a 28-7 lead.
Pitt took a 28-14 lead into halftime behind its running game.
While his teammates had clear running lanes off the sweeps, Conner found success up the middle, rushing for 81 yards on 10 carries to pace Pittsburgh in the first half.
“That hurt us a lot because we weren’t tackling very well in the first half,” Brown said.
The Nittany Lions made adjustments at halftime.
Penn State linebacker Nyeem Wartman-White said the defense simply had to settle down and stay disciplined.
And the defense made crucial stops late as the Nittany Lions made their comeback.
In the fourth quarter, Brown stripped Conner for a fumble, recovered by Reid, and the defense forced a punt to give the Penn State offense the ball back down by three with 3:56 left.
But Penn State couldn’t recover from the early struggles.
“We finally got it,” Golden said, “but it was a little too late.”
Ryne Gery
