James Franklin on Pitt’s defensive clapping: ‘It’s illegal’

After Penn State’s 42-39 loss to Pitt on Saturday, head coach James Franklin mentioned that, aside from the shifts and jet sweep-fakes the Panthers used to befuddle the Penn State offense, the defensive clapping also threw the Nittany Lions.
According to Franklin, because of the loud environment at Heinz Field, the offense had to use a clap-cadence for its snap count — but Pitt began clapping on the other side of the ball to confuse the count. Penn State had an offsides penalty “a couple times early” due to this, said Franklin, and also an early snap on third-and-5 that quarterback Trace McSorley was not ready for; ultimately forcing him to throw away his pass.
“They were clapping on defense, and the officials told us that is legal to do now,” said Franklin, who asked the Big Ten referee crew specifically about the matter.
After the game, of course, Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi was asked about the clapping and remarked to reporters, “I mean, we clap. It’s a way of telling our defensive linemen what to do. We’re allowed signals too…”
Narduzzi added that Franklin’s comments were “just another excuse.”
But on Tuesday, during Franklin’s Temple week press conference, the head coach was asked if he brought the matter to the attention of the Big Ten conference.
Yes, he said, and…
“It’s illegal. It’s illegal,” Franklin repeated. “You’re not allowed to do it…There’s no way to rectify these things. We turn plays in each week to the officials; the officials do a great job. I turn plays in not because it’s going to change anything but to make sure we’re on the same page and understanding the rules and how we are teaching and coaching it.”
The official NCAA rulebook states in Rule 7 (section 1, article 5, subpart a) that “No player shall use words or signals that disconcert opponents when they are preparing to put the ball in play. No player may call defensive signals that simulate the sound or cadence of (or otherwise interfere with) offensive starting signals. An official shall sound his whistle immediately.”
Retroactively, however, Franklin said there was nothing the team could do.
Narduzzi added after the game that Pitt did the same thing in its season-opener against Villanova — with the implication that the Nittany Lions should have been prepared.
Not so, said quarterback Trace McSorley.
“I had not seen them clapping on film the prior week,” he said Tuesday. “If that’s what Coach Narduzzi said…I don’t know what they were talking about on their side.
“…It was just something that we had to know was going on, had to change up our cadence a little when we got back to the sideline. Talked to the guys on the offensve line, coach (Matt) Limegrover, coach (Joe) Moorhead. And just said ‘Alright, if that’s how they’re gonna do it then we’re gonna adjust what we’re doing.’ That’s all we did; changed up our cadence.’”
Pitt finished with 10 penalties to Penn State’s four.
