Penn State defensive line: Mind gaps or get gashed

In its first two games, Penn State’s rush defense has allowed 19 chunk run plays (10-plus yards) by its opponents, 491 rushing yards (341 against Pitt alone), and has plummeted from among the highest-ranked in the country last season to among the lowest.
“Lineman keys and gap accountability was our issue,” said head coach James Franklin, during his Tuesday press conference. “Defensive line not being gap accountable with (Pitt’s) big, physical offensive line and then consistency tackling (issues).
Penn State’s defensive line was not covering its gaps — the spaces between the opposing offensive lineman, with the center-to-guard being the “A” and so forth — responsibly; and countered by Pitt’s complementary runs and fakes in motion prior to the snap, holes were opened that put a banged-up and thin linebacker unit in jeopardy.
That, plus poor tackling in the second and third tiers, has led to an average of almost 10 chunk runs per game allowed by the Nittany Lions’ defense.
“If you’re a defensive tackle and you get the A-gap, or you get the C-gap, or whatever it may be, you cannot allow the offensive lineman to wall you off from your gap,” said Franklin. “Because now, you allow the linebacker conflict where he knows he’s responsible for the A-gap, but he sees that the B-gap is wide open and now he’s in conflict.”
Covering two gaps at once from the second defensive tier, of course, is less than ideal.
In the 42-39 loss to Pitt, the defensive line improved in the second half, allowing 115 rushing yards to the first half’s 226.
“To be honest with you, I mean, it’s dramatic,” said Franklin. “You look at the statistics from the first half to the second half and we played much better. Really, it was as simple as being more gap-sound.”
Not perfect, by any means, but better.
Veteran defensive end Garrett Sickels agreed on Tuesday morning that he and his fellow defensive linemen were not accountable for their gaps in the first half of Saturday’s loss, instead getting caught up in multiple assignments in hopes of making a big play.
“Guys were just trying to do too much,” he said. “In the second half, I think we settled down and just played our gap and just did our job … I think guys were just trying to make a play and not play their assignments.”
The unit tried to simplify things at the half while in the locker room.
“It wasn’t so much changing the game plan,” said Sickels. “I just think we calmed down as a whole unit and really just started focusing, not getting distracted by what the Pittsburgh offense was doing … We weren’t trying to make plays and play two gaps, we were just doing our job and (each) being 1/11th of the defense out there. I think that was the biggest difference … I think we just started relying on our fundamentals and stopped trying to do too much.”
Still, the permeable nature of the line is certainly the soft spot future teams will attack — especially as Big Ten play approaches. It’s forced Penn State to tweak its attacking scheme; and while the Nittany Lions’ “new DNA” will be to offensively show more aggression, it’s even more crucial with the line in its current state.
“It changes my approach. So like, taking the ball (first) and things like that that we’ve tried to do if we win the toss … going for two early on, trying to get an advantage,” said Franklin. “Obviously when we have three defensive linemen go to the NFL you know it’s going to take time to get those (younger) guys to grow and mature. It changes things, no doubt about it.
“Obviously we want to play great defense and great offense, but we’re still evolving, still working through that with allowing some of these young players, especially on the defensive side of the ball, an opportunity to mature.”
Another solution with which the staff has experimented is tweaking the rotation concepts utilized so often by position coach Sean Spencer during the past two seasons.
“We’ll do a couple things. For example, we don’t want to get into a situation where say, we’re putting a young defensive tackle on the field at the same time as another young defensive tackle,” said Franklin. “So, for example, we have our two starting defensive tackles (1) backed up by our two second-team guys (2). You’d prefer that your rotation isn’t 1-to-1. Maybe one side is 2-to-1 or maybe even 3-to-1 … To make sure that whenever that guy goes back in, he’s going back in with the opposite starter.”
Still, said Sickels, youth wasn’t the problem against Pitt.
“The expectation on defense is, if your number is called and you’re out there, there should not be a dropoff,” he said. “I’m not gonna lie, I don’t think it’s anything to do with your age or experience because I’m the returning guy who has the most experience and sometimes I’ll try to do too much … It goes for everyone and every position.”
Jourdan Rodrigue: 814-231-4629, @JourdanRodrigue
