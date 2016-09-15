Receivers coach, recruiting coordinator Josh Gattis to hit recruiting trail pre-Temple

Penn State receivers coach Josh Gattis is also tasked with one very large aspect of the program: Recruiting.
All coaches on staff recruit, of course, but Gattis serves as the offensive recruiting coordinator.
He spoke with reporters via conference call on Thursday to illustrate his upcoming responsibilities, recruiting schedule and national patterns seen in recruiting across college football. Penn State’s 2017 class currently consists of 15 members and ranks, by 247 Sports composites, No. 15 in the country. The 2018 class currently consists of four members.
Question: How has recruiting been going this fall? And, after three years (at Penn State), do you guys feel like you’ve ‘caught up’ in the sense of getting not only to the junior class, but to freshman and sophomore classes as well?
Answer: “Recruiting has been good. It’s a unique year in which it started off a little bit slower than it had in the past, that was a national deal and not necessarily a Penn State deal. I think what you’re starting to see is kids all across the country start taking their time, because last year it was the highest number of decommitments across the country. So although you may have a certain amount of commitments early on, it’s still the only day that matters, in February, and the number you eventually sign. We feel like we’re in a good place moving forward, we’ve got a great class that we are assembling now and we’re still working towards the future.”
Q: Can you give us an idea of what you look for in early-season film and on top of that, are you going to head out on the road recruiting this Friday? How important are those Friday night recruiting sessions for you guys?
A: “Early on in the season, we try to get as much information as we can on prospects and see what their development is from their sophomore to their junior year, their junior to their senior year…Obviously that break from their previous to their current year, there are a lot of things that can happen…We put all the information that we have together to try to evaluate those young men in their current season. Yes, it is very important to go out and see those young men live. I think everybody in the country could put together a highlight tape. I think I could still put one together right now! Being able to go out on the road and evaluate…Not only are you evaluating them from an athletic standpoint, but you’re evaluating them from an academic standpoint. You are going into high schools, talking to coaches. Talking to guidance counselors. You’re trying to get a picture of who this young man is, so I think that’s very important. We’ve had coaches on the road since the first week of the season, and we’ll continue to do that. We also are very active in getting (head coach James) Franklin on the road on Friday nights so he can become more familiar with a lot of these prospects…That’s the one disadvantage of being a head coach, is you’re not allowed out in the spring, so his time in the fall is very important.”
Q: How much time is spent now on the 2017 class, and how much time is spent on classes after that?
A: “College football recruiting has changed. It used to be where, 10 years ago, your senior year was your most important year. Now it’s like your sophomore year, your junior year is your most important year because kids are getting exposed at a much higher rate by going to camps, all these combines, all these recruiting events. We spend a good amount of our day focusing on recruiting. We try to focus on football each day until noon (first meetings are at 7 a.m.). After that, from noon on to when we begin practice, we focus on recruiting. We focus on recruiting multiple classes at one time (even though) we are still in our 2017 class in which we have scholarships available, so we have to finish that out strong. One of the other things you continue to learn throughout the years is that you can never stop recruiting for your current year. Whether it’s decommitments or changes in kids, you have to have a pool available that you can rely on…We balance it up between 2017, 2018 and 2019. We do even go as far ahead as 2020 kids.”
Q: Coach Franklin mentioned that he and (Matt) Limegrover went out recruiting in Pittsburgh. Did you do any during that game, and how important was that game for the recruiting process?
A: “It really depends on where you recruit and what is available as far as high school prospects in that area. I don’t think you can base it off, ‘Hey, this game we’re not going to go out on the road.’ It would be foolish not to take advantage of being in the city of Pittsburgh and not going to high school football games at night…I have not been on the road yet. I’m looking forward to being on the road tomorrow, and I will be out on the road recruiting. I’m excited to get out and see some of these high schools, see some of these prospects play tomorrow night.”
Jourdan Rodrigue: 814-231-4629, @JourdanRodrigue
