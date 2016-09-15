Penn State releases details of Saturday’s commemoration of Paterno’s 1st game

Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour issued a statement on Thursday afternoon regarding Saturday’s commemoration of former head coach Joe Paterno’s first game leading the Nittany Lions.
“This year marks the 50th Anniversary of Joe Paterno’s first game and first victory as head coach,” said Barbour in a written statement. “On Sept. 17, commemorative activities will focus on the commitment he had to student-athletes and academics, as well as highlights of the 1966 game.
“This Saturday at Beaver Stadium as we face Temple University, we will highlight the student-athletes he impacted. Members of the 1966 team, co-captains Mike Irwin and John Runnells, will be participating in the on-field coin toss. Further in-game introductions of players will take place, along with video presentations on the impact to student-athletes.
“Coach Paterno wanted academic success not only for his players but also for every student who came through Penn State. Together with his wife, Sue, they helped countless students become leaders and earn a Penn State diploma. Our plans are consistent with the wishes of the Paterno family as well, with a focus on the players and their accomplishments at Penn State and beyond.”
The intent to commemorate Paterno’s first game was announced last month in Penn State’s release of its football promotions schedule.
Penn State kicks off against Temple at noon.
This story will be updated.
