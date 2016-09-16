After year-long injury, Penn State’s Wartman-White finds more than recovery

Nyeem Wartman-White likes his scar.
It's wide and raised off his skin; a strip of tissue spanning about three inches down the side of his knee. It could've been ugly to the fifth-year linebacker, but no.
"You want to see it?" he asked. He rolled up the leg of his slacks in a crowded lobby, smack in the middle of Chicago's muggiest July offering. He had just made the trip alongside as one of three Penn State's representatives for Big Ten Media Days, and was dressed for the occasion in a sharp tailored suit -- much different than his go-to basketball shorts and Crocs -- with his mid-length dreadlocks twisted and pinned tightly to his head.
After you get hurt you feel like you lost everything. Then you look around and you haven't lost a thing. You just couldn't play football. Penn State linebacker Nyeem Wartman-White
"I like my scar now," he said. "I was going to get a tattoo over it. It reminds me I was in a dark time. It was a time where I was upset. For my teammates and everything, I would be happy.
"But you know in the back of your mind, when like, those minor selfish thoughts come on and you start thinking about yourself...After you get hurt you feel like you lost everything.
He cleared his throat, rolled his slacks back down and shrugged.
"Then you look around and you haven't lost a thing," he said. "You just couldn't play football."
Jordan Lucas, a former Penn State safety now with the Miami Dolphins, remembers the first day he met Wartman-White -- and it's a story still told with Lucas trickling often into laughter.
"My first time meeting Nyeem was actually at the Penn State-Alabama game in 2011. We were recruits," he said. The two needed a bathroom break at the half.
"And we're just talking, you know? Talking about being recruited, the football game and stuff like that. So we used the restroom at the same time, we finished at the same time, everything is happening at the same time. But I go to wash my hands, and we're still talking, and I finish washing my hands and we're leaving the restroom and he's like 'Alright, I'll see you later.' But he didn't wash his hands! And he put his hand out, and I balled my fist up, gave him a pound. I wasn't trying to give him a handshake, he didn't wash his hands!"
Lucas told the story to the entire freshman class -- Nyeem included -- when they arrived on campus the year after. The two became fast friends after that, then, they both say, brothers. They climbed the ranks together; transitioned through coaching staffs and scandal alike. Wartman-White helped Lucas in his faith and became part of the inspiration behind the latter's baptism in 2015.
Then, as Wartman-White prepared for his senior season at linebacker, Lucas switched over from cornerback to safety. So, he said, he was to be the leader of the secondary while his friend and roommate would take over in the coveted middle linebacker slot -- captain of the defense, of "Linebacker U," in big cleats after the departure of alumnus Mike Hull to the NFL.
"One thing that we were really excited about for that season was him being the starting middle linebacker and me in a new position at safety," said Lucas. "So we are both in control of the defense, you know? Throughout the whole summer I'm talking with him, he's talking with me and we're working things out, just trying to be the leaders of the defense. It was going great during the summer.
"We kept saying to each other 'This is our year, this is our year.'"
But then, Wartman-White went down.
Ironically, it wasn't even while he was playing his position. Wartman-White was on punt coverage when he tore his ACL, in Penn State's season-opener against Temple in his native Philadelphia. He played one full half.
"When he went down, I was kind of ... scared, you know? I'm like 'Damn, that's my guy. I wanted to end this thing with him,'" said Lucas.
"It was very emotional," said Wartman-White. "I remember it happening and them telling me I was going to have to have surgery. I had to watch the rest of the game on crutches with ice on my knee. I was so anxious waiting to see if I was out for the season ... yeah, pretty scary."
The two teammates didn't get a chance to speak to each other until after the game.
"All I remember was going up to Jordan and telling him, 'I think I need surgery,'" said Wartman-White.
"I cried, and he cried too. Same time.”
So, about that scar.
"Turns out, it's a blessing," said Wartman-White.
It's a reminder of the solace he found within discomfort.
"It was nice to have to go through the recovery stage and feel uncomfortable doing everyday things; walking upstairs, walking downstairs," he said. "Those are things that made me feel uncomfortable."
Nice?
It forced reflection upon him, he said.
"It made me rethink thoughts I had before I was hurt. 'Oh, you have a good career, so even though you have an extra year you could go to the NFL ... you could be one of those ‘Penn State guys’...'" he trailed off.
I was preachin' wins, but at the same time I was upset because I couldn't achieve what I (personally) wanted to achieve. This sport is not about just yourself. The better times come when you're excelling with other people. Penn State linebacker Nyeem Wartman-White
"I was preachin' wins, but at the same time I was upset because I couldn't achieve what I (personally) wanted to achieve. This sport is not about just yourself. The better times come when you're excelling with other people.
"You realize, 'Man, I was thinking about that way too much.' So now I throw that to the side. Try to be the best me I can possibly be. I want to win games. That's pretty much it. I'd take three tackles and a Big Ten championship over 120 tackles and five wins."
A change in mindset didn't just happen overnight, he said. All of those hours grimacing through rehab; all of the time spent being happy for teammates while watching their progress from 50 feet away…
…All of that time Lucas spent driving him around…
They laugh about it now.
"Well, I had to do it, you know?" said Lucas.
"I used a lot of guilt-trips," added Wartman-White slyly.
For three weeks, Lucas drove Wartman-White from class to class and to and from football meetings. Sometimes, said Lucas, he was late to his own classes.
Didn't matter.
"He'd do the same for me," he said, simply.
"He just kept telling me, 'Dude, we're gonna get through this. We are going to get through this,'" said Wartman-White.
Turns out, he was right.
Three weeks ago, Wartman-White stepped back onto the field at Beaver Stadium for the first time since November 2014. More than a full year had passed since the linebacker dug his cleats into that grass in front of thousands of people.
He wasn't starting in the middle; instead he manned the weak side.
Didn't matter, he repeated.
In the second quarter against Penn State, Wartman-White combined with defensive end Garrett Sickels for a sack on Kent State's quarterback, Justin Agner, for an 8-yard loss.
Wartman-White sprang up after and sprinted 20 yards into the backfield, kicking up his legs in celebration.
He was that excited. Like, you got to understand, he hasn't played in a whole year. I think that's how it's going to be all season. So if you see a play from No. 5, you can expect some juice from him. Former Penn State safety Jordan Lucas
"Hitting someone or getting hit, a relief," Wartman-White had said, two months prior. "The latter half of your recovery is the mental part. You know you can withstand a lot. ... It's just the mental part. I want to get hit in a weird way where it makes me uncomfortable but I'm fine, it'll shake it out of you."
"(Every game), I'm nervous the whole time until I make my first tackle."
On Twitter, former teammate and roommate Austin Johnson was tickled by Wartman-White's celebration.
"Where you running?!" Johnson tweeted.
Lucas laughed.
"That's not really Nyeem's thing. He gets up and if he's hyped, he's hyped," he said. "But he missed a whole year. And being out there, playing with those boys in blue is something special. And he knows that, he loves Penn State.
"So when he made a play, he was that excited. Like, you got to understand, he hasn't played in a whole year. I think that's how it's going to be all season. So if you see a play from No. 5, you can expect some juice from him."
Jourdan Rodrigue: 814-231-4629, @JourdanRodrigue
Comments