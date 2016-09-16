Penn State seeks retaliation against Temple after 2015 upset

Though Penn State owns the series record against Temple 39-4-1, it’s the “one” that sticks out.
In 2015, the Nittany Lions dropped their season-opener to the Owls 27-10, an upset that hadn’t happened in the 43 contests prior since the series began in 1941. It wasn’t just the loss that stung Penn State, either — it was the 10 sacks given up by a dazed offensive line, the same as the number of points scored by the Nittany Lions, that had the team reeling.
After, according to Penn State safety Jordan Lucas, the team watched the film and then gathered at the Lasch practice fields outside of Holuba Hall and buried the tape. Literally.
“We wanted to let guys know that after our Sunday corrections, it's over,” he said.
A little over a year later, the team has a shot to end the non-conference series with a win — a win that would prevent the Nittany Lions (1-1) from dropping back-to-back games to in-state opponents in consecutive weeks, after a 42-39 loss to Pitt.
Penn State kicks off against Temple at Beaver Stadium at noon.
Three Keys to See
Offense
Coming out of the gates quickly will be key for the Nittany Lions. Despite averaging 36 points per game through two played thus far under new offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead, Penn State averages just 6 1/2 points in first quarters and 15 points in first halves. Opponents have combined to outscore the Nittany Lions 41-30 in first halves played. Penn State has outscored opponents by a combined 42-14 in second halves.
Penn State also went three-and-out in its first two series’ against Kent State and failed to capitalize on its first three drives against Pitt as the team was forced to punt twice and fumbled once.
“I think the first week was a typical first week,” said head coach James Franklin on Tuesday. “Last week, it was a tough environment. That stadium was rocking. There was a lot of emotion, we anticipated all of those things…We didn’t handle that as well as we would have liked. First game on the road in a very intense environment and we started out a little bit slow.”
The Owls (1-1) lost linebacker Tyler Matakevich to the NFL last spring after he posted a record-setting and award-winning senior season. However, senior middle linebacker Jarred Alwan and redshirt senior corner Nate Hairston return and hope to shake up a Nittany Lions offense that is averaging 380 yards per game.
Defense
Injuries continue to plague Penn State, and the status of redshirt freshman starting defensive tackle Kevin Givens, redshirt senior starting defensive end Evan Schwan and starting middle linebacker Jason Cabinda is still unknown. Givens took a nasty accidental hit last weekend when he collided head-on with teammate Manny Bowen and has since undergone concussion protocol, while Schwan has been banged-up since the season-opener and saw very little time last week despite starting.
Cabinda was seen on the sidelines last weekend and at practice this week with a large cast on his hand, and did not play against Pitt. Franklin did not rule out the idea of the middle linebacker playing with a club, but in reserve, senior Nyeem Wartman-White has shifted to the middle while Brandon Bell moved to the weak side and sophomore Manny Bowen started on the strong side. Bell also had to leave the game for long spells, sending in sophomore Jake Cooper in at reserve.
That, and poor tackling allowed Pitt to power its way to 341 net rushing yards — Penn State only got 18 yards-worth of push against the Panthers’ running backs, and had allowed 226 yards on the ground in the first half along.
Temple running back Jahad Thomas is the team’s best offensive weapon, and one they would especially like to use against a recently-porous Penn State rush defense. Owls head coach Matt Rhule went on 97.5 The Fanatic in Philadelphia on Thursday morning, and said Thomas had been limited in practice all week, and he doesn’t know if he’ll be ready after recovering from an early-season injury.
“Whenever he’s ready to go, he’ll go,” Rhule told The Fanatic. “We hope we’ll have him. He’s a big part of this offense and a lot of things have been designed with him in mind. As soon as we get him back, I think we’ll be much, much more efficient on offense.”
Special Teams
Penn State has seen vast improvement in its punt and punt return game thanks to freshman Blake Gillikin and return man John Reid, who bit off a 59-yard return against Pitt that set up the Nittany Lions’ first touchdown.
The Nittany Lions rank No. 21 in the country in net punting, but still have struggled to contain explosive runs. Pitt’s Quadree Henderson returned a kickoff 84 yards to set up the ultimate game-winning touchdown just three plays later.
“We have to be more consistent with our (kickoff) location,” said Franklin. “I think special teams, we’ve made significant strides but we have to eliminate the big plays and momentum-swinging plays.”
Temple will also bring out Sharif Finch on special teams to try to rattle Gillikin — Finch’s five punt blocks make him the active NCAA leader across the country.
