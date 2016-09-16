Hundreds of Penn State lettermen convene in private celebration of Joe Paterno

Jimmy Cefalo showed up because, three decades later, he still can’t get Joe Paterno out of his head.
“I guess outside of our fathers, Joe was the most influential person in our lives,” the former Penn State receiver, now the “Voice of the Dolphins” play-by-play announcer, said on Friday night outside of Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. “He still guides us today in a lot of the things he taught us. Sometimes dumb things come into my head. ‘Walk down the street side of the road so your family is protected. Make sure to wear a collared shirt to dinner. Don’t be late.’ You know, little things. But they were constant.”
Lance Hamilton, a linebacker at Penn State in the mid-1980s, showed up because the former longtime Penn State head coach sat in his living room with his father, now deceased, and told him that no matter what, if his sons got hurt or could not play football anymore, they would retain their scholarships so that they could get their degrees.
“I’m happy to be back because it’s a representation of what Joe meant to all of us — as athletes, as people and now as professionals,” he said. “He shaped us during very crucial years of our lives to become adults.”
Cefalo, Hamilton and hundreds more Penn State lettermen flocked to State College on Friday night to hold a private commemoration ceremony for Paterno, who died in 2012. His death was not without controversy, as the head coach was fired amid the November 2011 fallout of the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse scandal that embroiled Penn State, and has since.
A lone protester outside the event held signs that said “You forgot already,” and “Sexual abuse of little boys and girls is soul murder,” and expressed his extreme verbal disappointment with the event as well.
Hamilton, like so many across the country, is certainly not unfamiliar with the fallout. For him, he said, it’s personal.
“It’s been very hard on me, because I see a man in Joe Paterno, whose reputation was stellar, be sullied and dragged through the proverbial mud,” he said. “In the sense that he was never given his opportunity to speak before he passed ... It seems there has been a large segment of society, of the media who has rushed to judgment where Coach Paterno was concerned.”
That conversation, never too far under the surface where Penn State is concerned, reignited this month after the university announced its intent to commemorate Paterno’s first game as head coach of the Nittany Lions. The private commemoration ceremony, unaffiliated with the university, had been in its early planning stages since January.
This week, the university announced its specific plans to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Paterno’s first game.
Co-captains of the 1966 team, Mike Irwin and John Runnells, will participate in the on-field coin toss, according to a written statement from athletic director Sandy Barbour. Additionally, in-game introductions of other players will occur as well as video presentations of “the impact to student athletes.”
“Coach Paterno wanted academic success not only for his players but also for every student who came through Penn State,” Barbour said in a statement. “Together with his wife, Sue, they helped countless students become leaders and earn a Penn State diploma. Our plans are consistent with the wishes of the Paterno family as well, with a focus on the players and their accomplishments at Penn State and beyond.”
Sue Paterno, who originally sought out lettermen to plan the private commemoration, released her own statement, which commended the university on its plan to keep the commemoration “focused on the players.”
Still, former fullback and NFL Hall-of-Famer Franco Harris, also in attendance, said it’s not enough.
“I do appreciate that they’re doing something,” said Harris. “That’s a start. It’s a good first step ... I know they received a lot of heat for it, so what? I mean, that’s part of it. We know the truth. We feel very comfortable with where we’re at. And we want Penn State to be comfortable (with it) ...
“I think that there needs to be an apology. I feel from our board of trustees — and when I say board of trustees, I’m not tying that to Penn State, because I don’t tie the two together; there’s ‘the board of trustees’ and there’s ‘Penn State,’ But I think there should be an apology for the way they handled it, and they handled it wrong. I think they got bad advice from the lawyers, they handled it wrong. And it caused a lot of damage to Penn State football and to a lot of individuals, and that blame should never have been focused on Penn State football.”
Current university President Eric Barron was also in attendance, as well as Penn State receivers coach Terry Smith, a letterman, board of trustees member Anthony Lubrano and the Paterno children.
Jourdan Rodrigue: 814-231-4629, @JourdanRodrigue
