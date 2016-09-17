Penn State leads Temple at the half

At the half of Saturday's stripe-out matchup against Temple at Beaver Stadium, Penn State led the Owls 21-10.
The Nittany Lions were without six defensive starters by the end of the first quarter, as linebackers Brandon Bell and Jason Cabinda did not dress out for the game (Bell was on crutches and Cabinda's hand was in a soft cast), nor did defensive back Grant Haley or defensive end Evan Scwhan (also on crutches).
In the first quarter, Penn State lost both starting safeties Marcus Allen and Malik Golden to apparent shoulder injuries, but both returned before the half.
Penn State's remaining starting linebacker Nyeem Wartman-White, who tore his ACL on punt return defense against Temple last year and was out for the season, went down on punt return defense at the end of the first quarter after his knee buckled. He did not return before the end of the half.
Chris Godwin pulled in Penn State's first touchdown of the day, a 52-yard ball from quarterback Trace McSorley that hit the wide-open Godwin in stride.
Temple answered in two plays after quarterback Phillip Walker threw a 67-yard pass to Romond Deloatch, and running back Jahad Thomas ran in the 8-yard score midway through the first quarter.
Running back Saquon Barkley went down early in the first quarter, but returned shortly before the end of the half.
In Barkley's absence, running back Andre Robinson scored his first career touchdown with 5:57 left in the first quarter, a pile-moving three-yard run.
Mcsorley ran in his own first career rushing touchdown in the second quarter to seal a nine-play, 53-yard drive by the Nittany Lions.
Temple hit a 45-yard field goal with four seconds left in the half.
Penn State finished the half with 256 total yards -- more than the team accumulated in its entire game against Temple last season. McSorley was 13 for 18 with 171 yards and a rushing touchdown.
This story will be updated.
Jourdan Rodrigue: 814-231-4629, @JourdanRodrigue
Comments