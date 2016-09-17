Injury-riddled Penn State edges Temple in series finale

Fourteen points off Penn State turnovers almost gave Temple the comeback at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, but running back Saquon Barkley blew open a 55-yard run to put it away for good in the fourth quarter, 34-27.
The Nittany Lions were without six defensive starters by the end of the first quarter, as linebackers Brandon Bell and Jason Cabinda did not dress out for the game (Bell was on crutches and Cabinda's hand was in a soft cast), nor did defensive back Grant Haley or defensive end Evan Scwhan (also on crutches).
In the first quarter, Penn State lost both starting safeties Marcus Allen and Malik Golden to apparent shoulder injuries, but both returned before the half.
Penn State's remaining starting linebacker Nyeem Wartman-White, who tore his ACL on punt return defense against Temple last year and was out for the season, went down on punt return defense at the end of the first quarter after his knee buckled. He did not return to the game.
Chris Godwin pulled in Penn State's first touchdown of the day, a 52-yard ball from quarterback Trace McSorley that hit the wide-open Godwin in stride.
Temple answered in two plays after quarterback Phillip Walker threw a 67-yard pass to Romond Deloatch, and running back Jahad Thomas ran in the 8-yard score midway through the first quarter.
Barkley went down early in the first quarter, but returned shortly before the end of the half with his leg heavily taped.
In Barkley's absence, running back Andre Robinson scored his first career touchdown with 5:57 left in the first quarter, a pile-moving three-yard run.
Mcsorley ran in his own first career rushing touchdown in the second quarter to seal a nine-play, 53-yard drive by the Nittany Lions.
Temple hit a 45-yard field goal with four seconds left in the half.
The Nittany Lions were held to a field goal in the third quarter despite a stunning 52-yard one-handed catch by tight end Mike Gesicki. Penn State took a loss on a rush and then a penalty pushed the team back further, thus sending Tyler Davis out to kick.
Temple’s Walker pinwheeled into the end zone on a 1-yard carry to bring the Owls within seven with two minutes left in the third.
Penn State was held to another field goal with 12:45 in the fourth quarter, and the Owls recovered a special teams mistake by Amani Oruwariye, who accidentally kicked the ball on a punt return thus making the play live, and Temple fell on it at the one-yard line. Running back Jahad Thomas then scored on a three-yard sweep to bring his team within three.
Barkley answered with a 55-yard breakaway run into the end zone with 7:20 to play.
The Owls kicked another field goal and attempted an onside kick that was recovered by Penn State’s DaeSean Hamilton, and after a three-and-out series John Reid picked off Walker to end it.
