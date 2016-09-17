Barkley returns from injury, other backs step up

Penn State’s starlet bided his time.
Riding a stationary exercise bike with his left leg heavily taped, Nittany Lions running back Saquon Barkley looked on.
The electric sophomore exited Saturday’s 34-24 win over Temple after the first offensive play — an eight-yard rush that saw him hobble off the field.
With a collective exhale from the Beaver Stadium patrons, Barkley did return later in the game, and when his team needed one most, he ripped off a showcase scamper.
Barkley busted loose for a 55-yard touchdown as the fourth quarter waned, cutting left past an Owls defender, skating by another, and turning on the jets into the open field, untouched to the end zone.
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley, who had a fine view of three Temple players flailing on the 20-yard line diving for the break-away back, noticed Barkley’s eagerness to make an impact.
“He was kind of like, ‘I need to get something going,’” McSorley said of Barkley, who had only 10 yards on six carries prior to the big gainer. “He kept with it, kept pushing, kept persevering through it, and he was able to pop one.”
The run came three hours after Barkley limped his way to the Nittany Lion bench.
At that point, the crowd fell into a periodic daze with the Nittany Lions’ key playmaker meeting up with Penn State head trainer Tim Bream.
Penn State safety Marcus Allen watched from the sideline, and could remember what he was thinking in the moment.
“C’mon. Let’s go Sa-Sa. C’mon, fight through it baby.”
Whether Barkley could return or not didn’t faze Allen.
“My heart doesn’t drop or anything,” the safety said. “We have a lot of running backs who have a lot of attributes to them. Every back that we have has something to them that they can bring to the table.”
In Barkley’s absence, Mark Allen, Andre Robinson and Miles Sanders stepped up, combining for 68 yards on 15 carries (4.53 yards per carry).
Allen, more of a passing down back, ran for 17 yards, recorded a catch, and was a check-down option for McSorley whenever he was in.
Sanders, a true freshman, had three carries for 27 yards, including a 19-yard rush. He did fumble in the red zone, but the Pittsburgh native contributed outside of just running the ball — he sprung McSorley free as a lead blocker on a key third-down, 13-yard dash in the first quarter.
The McSorley sprint kept a drive alive for the Nittany Lions, one that ended with Robinson making his mark.
With the score tied 7-7 in the first, Robinson, who finished with 24 yards, had a shifty 12-yard run down to the Temple 6-yard line. From there, the 5-foot-9 bowling ball took two goal-line carries, the second of which saw him barrel over an Owl into the end zone.
Penn State head coach James Franklin said Barkley could’ve returned to the game earlier than he did (late second quarter).
But in his estimation, he didn’t need to rush Barkley back.
“We have depth at running back,” Franklin said. “We have four guys who we feel can play at this level and succeed.”
McSorley agreed.
It gives us confidence to know that we’ve got guys behind Saquon, who’s one of the best backs in the country. If something happens, we have a stable of backs behind him that can come in and do a fantastic job. Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley
“It gives us confidence to know that we’ve got guys behind Saquon, who’s one of the best backs in the country,” the quarterback said. “If something happens, we have a stable of backs behind him that can come in and do a fantastic job.”
John McGonigal: 814-231-4630, @jmcgonigal9
Comments