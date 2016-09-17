Keeping football in focus as controversy again surrounds Penn State

Look, I’m not from here.b
Like I wrote when I arrived in State College, a year and a few months ago, I never covered Joe Paterno; never knew him. Hardly ever watched the Nittany Lions from out West, where I was raised on Pac-12 football and the perennial sob-story that is the Arizona Cardinals. My biggest memory of Penn State, before my arrival in State College, was watching Bill O’Brien’s 2013 team in quadruple overtime and thinking the students’ white pom-poms were actually my television picking up static.
I have spent more than a year reading, listening, dissecting, poring over court documents and through handwritten letters, comments, emails and tweets from those in the community kind enough to send me their thoughts on the matter. Yes, I read them all — not a day goes by without mention of the scandal, sanctions, Paterno or Sandusky — even the ones that shout. And there are a lot that do.
I don’t have an opinion about Paterno.
No, really.
How could I? I wasn’t here. I’m here to write about the future, not pick a side on a past I don’t understand — all I can do is be well-informed.
But Saturday, it was hard to miss the opinions. They varied widely, from a crowded shrine at the site of Paterno’s long-gone statue to a few vocal protestors, to those in Temple’s fan section at Beaver Stadium who held a banner that read “He turned his back, so we will turn ours,” and literally turned around during the commemoration videos that played for the 50th anniversary of Paterno’s first game as head coach.
They were repeated often on Friday night as a few hundred lettermen gathered in a private event to celebrate Paterno’s “Grand Experiment” while a lone protester stood outside with a sign that said “You forgot already.” They shrilled to a blazing cacophony that reduced my “mentions” on Twitter to a pile of digital ash as national and local voices spoke up about the university’s in-game commemoration.
“Raze Penn State to the ground,” read one. “Blinded by football,” said another, two of the printable responses of over 300 instant reactions to a few simple statements in 140 that the university was in the process of the commemoration plans they’d announced earlier this week, and a few had decided to protest.
The noise was overwhelming, to be honest.
Another Paterno-related tribute plays. Many in Temple section turn backs. Sign: "He turned his back, we turn ours." pic.twitter.com/qiv2Uh8hju— Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) September 17, 2016
So, strangely enough, I took a page out of James Franklin’s book.
The current Penn State head coach made it clear all week that anything he had to say about Paterno had already been said; that he was focused football.
“Once again,” he repeated during his Tuesday press conference, “Our focus is on Temple. I have stated before how I feel about those things, but our focus is on Temple and getting prepared for this game.”
So at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, I focused every ounce of my attention on, well, football.
And the stories didn’t disappoint.
There were the two eager-to-please young linebackers, Manny Bowen and Jake Cooper, both of whom got their second career starts after a battered unit lost veteran players Jason Cabinda and Brandon Bell to injury. Bowen recorded his first career sack. Cooper didn’t blow it. The defense held Temple to just 38 rushing yards, a far cry from the 491 combined rush yards allowed in the first two games.
I watched heartbreak via a bad plant of the foot, as senior linebacker Nyeem Wartman-White’s leg buckled beneath him as he was in punt-safe coverage. The entirety of last year was spent by Wartman-White fighting to repair a torn ACL that he suffered in punt coverage against Temple in 2015. His status is unknown, and irony can be so cruel.
But stepping up to take over for him was walk-on Brandon Smith, who doesn’t even practice with the first-team defense most days.
“Who?” asked starting safety Marcus Allen, after the game, unable to recognize his teammate upon first mention. “Oh! Brandon! Yeah, we call him ‘Smitty’ on the field.”
Smith had eight tackles and sat in his postgame press conference shell-shocked and a little bashful — especially when he was teasingly asked by one reporter, “Will you go celebrate with the team? Or go home to your wife?”
I watched sophomore corner John Reid’s game-sealing pick late in the fourth quarter.
Franklin shared after the game that the team’s guest-coach for the day was Josiah Viera, a 12-year-old with rare genetic disorder called Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome, which causes his body to age at an accelerated rate. He may not live another decade, so Reid promised Viera before the game that he would get an interception for him.
It happened with less than 30 seconds to play. Just in time.
Just before that, I watched — and yes, gasped alongside many of my colleagues — as running back Saquon Barkley cleaved his coverage to shreds on a 55-yard touchdown run, and all of the yelling became something else entirely; football-focused after all, for that moment at least.
So when quarterback Trace McSorley was asked about the crowd reaction to Paterno after the team’s 34-27 win against Temple, I couldn’t help but smile down at my shoes as he answered.
“He was a great coach, I knew it was going to be a big turnout. ... But really my focus this week was on the game.”
His and mine, both.
