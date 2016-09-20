Penn State linebacker Nyeem Wartman-White out for season

After his leg appeared to buckle while he was on punt-safe team on Saturday, Penn State linebacker Nyeem Wartman-White is out for the season, said head coach James Franklin on Tuesday.
Wartman-White, a fifth-year senior, had started at both weak side linebacker and middle linebacker for the Nittany Lions through three games this season.
In the second quarter against Temple on Saturday, the Owls were forced to punt and Wartman-White lined up in punt-safe, a defense against trick plays in which the starting unit remains on the field in lieu of the normal special teams group. He appeared to plant his foot and his leg appeared to buckle under him. He was taken to the locker room and evaluated by athletic trainers, and returned to the sideline out-of-uniform and with his leg in a large brace.
Wartman-White played in one half as the Nittany Lions’ starting middle linebacker in 2015, before tearing his ACL in the season-opener, again against Temple. He had surgery to repair it and spent the remainder of the year rehabbing his knee.
Penn State starting linebackers Brandon Bell and Jason Cabinda also missed the game due to injury.
