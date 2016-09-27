Penn State facing ‘extreme’ situation at linebacker

Six names. Three spots on the depth chart. Two sophomores, one true freshman, two former walk-ons, one position change. Three starters out — one for the season, two indefinitely. Another back-up out for the season.
Penn State’s linebacker situation is quite unique, and not in a good way.
“In my 22 years of doing this, I’ve never been a part of a team that’s lost all three of our starting linebackers,” said head coach James Franklin at his weekly press conference on Tuesday. “Don’t get me wrong, I’ve been around teams that have lost this guy for a game or lost this guy for two games or lost this guy maybe for a season, but to lose all of them for a significant amount of time at the same time, I’ve never been a part of that ... I don’t know if you can ever handle three to four to five injuries at one position.”
To recap, Jason Cabinda and Brandon Bell are both out with injuries. Franklin added that there is a “possibility” the team doesn’t have them back until November. Nyeem Wartman-White is out for the season, as is fourth-string middle linebacker Jan Johnson, who came in last week for an ejected Brandon Smith. Smith is a former walk-on fullback that Penn State will have back this week, and the team also plans to rotate sophomores Manny Bowen and Jake Cooper alongside true freshman Cam Brown.
The team also has former walk-on Von Walker listed in the rotation, though Walker has previously spent the majority of his time on special teams. Former running back Johnathan Thomas shifted to linebacker this fall. Finally, Penn State has shifted safety Koa Farmer back to linebacker; but the redshirt sophomore has spent his meager minutes in a hybrid position called the “Buck,” used as a combination safety-linebacker, and has no experience other than on the strong side.
The injury bug that has forced this linebacker recalibration hasn’t let up on Penn State since the second week of the season.
“There’s a lot of factors that could go into it,” said Franklin. “It could go into our set of circumstances over the last three to four years having a reduced roster and guys taking a lot more reps than they would in a traditional situation. Does that factor into it? Is it nutrition? Is it sleep? Is it sport science? A lot of factors. Is it just a streak of bad luck?
“I think it’s probably a little bit of all those factors like most things in life.”
It will affect the way the team practices moving forward, said Franklin, and it certainly affects the style of defense Penn State will play in the coming weeks.
“What we have to do is we have to make sure that we put these guys in position to play well, which means we’re probably going to be a little bit more ‘vanilla’ on defense,” said Franklin. “(We have to) allow those guys to go out and play with confidence, allow them to build some experience and some confidence in how they play and playing well and give us a chance to be successful.”
The injuries are something that could not possibly have been predicted by Penn State’s staff. However, the lack of depth at the unit has been a problem — masked by strong first-string players — since Franklin inherited a sanctions-depleted roster from former head coach Bill O’Brien in 2014.
That roster contained just nine linebackers, one of whom (Ben Kline) was recovering from serious injury (shoulder problems coupled with a torn pectoral). Mike Hull, by that time a senior, led the way to man the middle.
But four linebackers in the group were walk-ons and rarely saw the field, leaving five on scholarship (not enough for a true two-deep). Alongside Hull played Wartman-White, just a sophomore, and Brandon Bell had 10 starts on the outside as a sophomore.
Franklin signed two linebackers in his first class, Troy Reeder and Cabinda. Reeder became a starter in 2015 after Cabinda shifted from the outside to the middle following Wartman-White’s knee injury, but transferred after that season to Delaware.
The head coach has signed six linebackers in three classes (in fairness, the 2014 class was hastily put together after Franklin’s hiring by Penn State): Bowen, Cooper, Brown and Farmer (signed as a safety) alongside Reeder and Cabinda.
Like any program, that recruiting effort wasn’t without its misses. Publicly, the staff lost out on Michael Ferns in 2014 to Michigan, Ricky DeBerry in 2015 as well as decommit Josh Barajas, who went to Notre Dame instead. In 2016, Penn State lost Brendan Ferns to West Virginia, and Aaron Hansford went to Texas A&M after showing some interest in the Nittany Lions.
“Yeah, we’ve missed on a couple guys. There’s no doubt about it. You could really say that at every position. It’s magnified now,” said Franklin. Part of those misses are exacerbated by the uncontrollable — injuries.
“I think it wouldn’t be magnified like it is right now, and to be honest with you, that’s easy to say, but everybody has injuries ... If we lost one of those guys, (and) you’re typically going to have injuries, you’re going to lose one of those guys. Then I think we still could have handled that pretty well, even two of those guys, but when you lose three veteran senior guys (to injury) and you have young guys behind them that are developing and you feel good about that, I think it’s a little bit different situation.”
He added that the staff has tried to avoid over-recruiting at linebacker so as to not take away from any other spot — especially difficult to manage amid the still-present sanctions of the 2014 class.
“I don’t think in life you plan for the extremes,” he said. “You don’t plan for the extreme in one direction or the other because if that’s the case, then you’re going to over-sign at linebacker, and then you’re going to be short somewhere else, and then you’re going to over-sign at another position and you’re going to be short somewhere else. I just think you’re going to have to understand that you’re going to have injuries every year.”
