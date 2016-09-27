Penn State ‘not going to overreact’ in preparation for rest of slate

Despite sitting at 2-2 after a 49-10 walloping at the hands of No. 4 Michigan, head coach James Franklin’s message was clear at Tuesday’s press conference.
“We’re not going to overreact,” he said. “We’re going to correct the mistakes. It’s never a personal thing. It’s correcting the mistakes. Our guys want to play well. The coaches want to play well, as well, and be successful. …We’ll make the corrections. We’ll watch the tape. We did those things on Saturday. We’ve moved on to our next opponent now.”
Penn State will play Minnesota (3-0) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m., and Maryland at home the following week before a bye.
Mistakes in question
Third down offense
Penn State is 11 for 45 on third down conversions this season, which is the second-worst in the country among FBS teams.
“I think it starts with running the ball,” said Franklin. “We have not picked up some third-and-short situations where we’ve tried to run the ball and haven’t been as physical as we need to be. … It starts with running the ball and being balanced in our approach and making people defend both. I think that’s important.
“And then I think the other thing is protecting the quarterback in obvious passing situations, so third and short being able to run the ball and mix some of the pass in there, but being able to be physical enough to get those yards, and then when you’re in longer yardage situations, being able to protect consistently when the defense knows you’re probably throwing, and giving the quarterback and receivers enough time to get open.”
Run game
Despite having one of the best running backs in the country carrying the ball in Saquon Barkley, Penn State’s run game has slipped since the start of the year.
Against Michigan, Barkley ran for just 68 yards (Penn State rushed for 70 combined). The team ranks No. 122 in the country with an average of just more than 105 yards per game.
“We need to be better, there’s no doubt,” said Franklin. “I think the stats are a little bit skewed after last week. It’s no different than if you play Navy or you play Army, you’re probably going to be one of the top-ranked pass defense teams the following week because it skews your stats up a little bit.
“We played a very, very physical defense. You look at Pitt, Pitt is not allowing anybody to run the ball on them this year. You look at Michigan, Michigan is one of the better defenses in the country. So there’s no doubt that we need to be better. … We need to create more movement. We need to create more space because we’ve all seen that Saquon can be effective when he’s given a little bit of room.”
Offensive line
While the offensive line seems to be marginally improved since the past two seasons, Franklin admitted there is still a long way for the front to go.
“I thought we did not handle their front and their pressure and their attacking style defense early on,” he said. “Anticipated those things, but their front is big, strong and physical, and we did not handle that real well.”
Michigan sacked quarterback Trace McSorley six times (four on third down), and racked up 13 tackles-for-loss.
“We need to be better in our pass protection on obvious passing downs, and we need to be more physical,” said Franklin. “We’re getting a hat on a hat, but we’re not creating movement, so we need to do that.”
Jourdan Rodrigue: 814-231-4629, @JourdanRodrigue
