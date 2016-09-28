Big Ten issues statement on Brandon Smith targeting call

On Wednesday, the Big Ten conference issued a statement after reviewing the controversial targeting call on linebacker Brandon Smith against Michigan last week.
“We do not find fault with the flag that was thrown by the on-field officials as they are instructed to prioritize player safety when making calls,” the statement read.
“Targeting occurs when a player takes aim at an opponent, whether the crown of the helmet is used to make forcible contact to the head or neck area of a defenseless opponent, or whether there is forcible contact to the head or neck area of a defenseless opponent that goes beyond making a legal tackle, a legal block, or playing the ball. In this particular play, the defender was making a legitimate attempt to get to the ball and, upon full review, the call of Targeting should have been reversed by the Replay Official.”
Smith was ejected from the game as a result of the original call. Controversy soon followed after the replay, as the linebacker appeared to be facing and reaching for the ball instead of the offensive player’s helmet and contact appeared incidental. Disagreement with the call went viral on social media, with pundits, analysts and even former Michigan players offering disapproval.
Penn State’s linebacker unit is already missing its three starters, and Smith, a former walk-on fullback, had manned the middle in his first start before his ejection. In Smith’s place entered fourth-string linebacker Jan Johnson, who played a few series’ before suffering a season-ending knee injury.
Head coach James Franklin originally argued the call with referees on intent — he saw Smith going for the ball — but after the game said that, based on the specifics of the rule, it was the right call because intent is not factored into the decision by referees.
“That’s the rule. I don’t know what to tell the kid,” he said after the game. “I mean, he’s going for the ball. He’s going for the interception with his hands out and they hit helmet-to-helmet. So I get it, I understand. I don’t know what to tell the kid, he gets ejected from the game for it.”
Penn State lost, 49-10.
Because the flag was thrown in the second quarter, Smith is able to return to the field this week for Penn State’s matchup against Minnesota at Beaver Stadium — by rule, a player removed for targeting must miss a full half of football as penalty.
