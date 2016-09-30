Wide awake: College athletes dissect America’s modern racial landscape

When Penn State linebacker Jason Cabinda was growing up, his mother, Natalie, taught him “how to act” around police officers.
“You’d be surprised and you might think it sounds silly,” he said in July. “But it’s as simple as, ‘not making any sudden movements. Be as respectful as possible. Not playing loud music.’ Things like that.
“You try to compensate for that person and how they may judge you, and try to not portray yourself as a threat to that person in any kind of way.”
He laughed, and stretched his arms out to either side.
“Which is sad because I’m a big dude. I can look threatening,” he said. “But I’m not like that at all. It’s sad that I have to take those kind of precautions to make sure I’m portrayed the ‘right way’ in that person’s eyes.
To Cabinda now, the thought is alarming. Then, it was just a part of life.
“There are many, many black parents who have to teach their kids those lessons growing up — how to handle yourself in front of cops,” he said. “I think that’s alarming and I think that’s something a lot of people don’t know that goes on in a black home, is how to handle yourself. It does. It gets talked about.
“And that shouldn’t necessarily be a lesson, you know what I’m saying? You shouldn’t have to be taught what to say just to make sure you’re good. Or that you stay alive…Obviously there are great cops out there. Unfortunately, it's the cops who aren't doing what they should do, who are creating a bad reputation for the rest of them.”
Cabinda, just 20 years old, is one of a growing number of student-athletes — and athletes in general — who are using their platforms to express their thoughts about the political and social unrest in America in 2016.
“I would say for me, the catalyst was when these things kept happening,” he said, referring to police shootings that have continued to spark waves of protest across the country. “You know, Alton Sterling. Eric Garner. All of these cases. There was a certain point of time where there was a hashtag every day. It got to the point where I was opening up my Twitter and reading something new.
“It’s like the next one happens, and the last one is forgotten about.”
Cabinda is not letting anyone who follows him on social media forget, however. He expresses himself and tries to spread awareness about the issues he cares about as often as he tweets about football, if not more. He is joined by several teammates including Sterling Jenkins, who has the “Black Lives Matter” hashtag in his Twitter biography, and Nyeem Wartman-White, who often takes to Twitter to opine about the upcoming election (many of the players on Penn State’s roster will be able to vote in a presidential election for the first time this November) and the racial climate in the country.
This particular conversation occurred after the fatal police shootings of Philando Castile and Alton Sterling, and the fatal shootings of five police officers in Texas. After, NBA players Carmelo Anthony, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Paul stood onstage at the ESPY Awards and urged professional athletes to speak up, and the nation to “do better.”
About two months later, NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick began kneeling for the national anthem, explaining that it was a peaceful way to bring attention to racial oppression in America, and that he would be donating $1 million in 10 $100,000 increments to proven organizations that effect social change.
He received backlash from many. Kaepernick told reporters in late September that he has even received death threats from “a couple different avenues” — social media and beyond.
Other players began to join him across the NFL, spanning 16 teams by the end of the third week of the regular season. Seattle Reign player and World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe has been kneeling during the anthem prior to soccer games. A trickle-down effect has begun as players from college teams including Michigan, Michigan State and Nebraska peacefully protested in the fourth week of the season alone. Even some high schools have joined in.
Amazing to visualize how the anthem protests are spreading. https://t.co/rQSJSIxGUP pic.twitter.com/hhpQ7Yas0K— Lindsay Gibbs (@linzsports) September 30, 2016
With the increase of protest comes the increase of negative response from some.
Senior Nebraska linebacker Michael Rose-Ivey told the Associated Press this week that after he and two other players knelt during the anthem, they received comments that “(we) should be kicked off the team or suspended, while some said we deserved to be lynched or shot just like the other black people who have died recently. Others believe we should be hung before the anthem before the next game. These are actual statements we received from fans.”
Cabinda said negativity stems from a lack of understanding perspective.
“I think what you see is you see people who support the ‘All Lives Matter’ movement. But I don’t think they understand that ‘Black Lives Matter’ doesn’t mean ALL lives don’t matter,” he said. “It just means that ‘Hey, all lives do matter. But right now, we are under attack.’
“It’s like you have a dinner, and everyone gets a plate of food except one person. And then that one person says, ‘Hey, I deserve food too.’ And then everyone else around the table that has food goes ‘Oh, well everyone deserves food.’ And that one person goes, ‘OK, well I’m the one who doesn’t have food.’ ” Penn State linebacker Jason Cabinda
“It’s like you have a dinner, and everyone gets a plate of food except one person. And then that one person says, ‘Hey, I deserve food too.’ And then everyone else around the table that has food goes ‘Oh, well everyone deserves food.’ And that one person goes, ‘OK, well I’m the one who doesn’t have food.’ ”
While many have been vocal on social media, Penn State players have not made any public protest during the anthem to date.
That doesn’t mean conversation about social, racial and political topics aren’t happening.
Head coach James Franklin said he encourages respectful dialogue within his locker room, and that his players have done an admirable job of facilitating it.
“Whether you agree with some of the protests and how things have happened, I think the positive thing for our country and the positive thing for being on a college campus is that it promotes dialogue,” he said. “There is discussion going on about these topics and they are very, very important topics for our country and our society in general. I think that’s what college campuses are all about.”
“As you can imagine, there are a lot of different opinions on this and a lot of different perspectives. Even myself, I’m an African-American football coach and my dad was in the Air Force. So everybody has different opinions on this.”
Franklin said Wednesday that during the team’s bye week in mid-October, he plans to have a deeper discussion regarding the anthem protests and the country’s racial and social climate with his players.
“I think dialogue in general is important as long as it’s healthy dialogue, as long as it’s helpful,” he said. “And our guys have been really good about that. We support them in expressing themselves.”
Cabinda said that athletics are one of the best ways a diverse population can begin to understand its varied members.
You’re forced into an area of diversity where those kinds of things don’t matter. And I think when you play sports long enough, that applies to every part of your life. You automatically become non-judgmental about every part of it. Jason Cabinda, on sports and diversity
“I think athletes as a group are probably the least discriminatory people,” he said. “And the reason I say that is, me growing up, I played all kinds of sports — football, basketball, even lacrosse. And to me, it didn’t matter if you were white, Asian, black, whatever. If you can play, you can play. It didn’t matter.
“... You’re forced into an area of diversity where those kinds of things don’t matter. And I think when you play sports long enough, that applies to every part of your life. You automatically become non-judgmental about every part of it.”
Sam Richards, senior lecturer of sociology at Penn State, teaches a course nicknamed “Fresh Eyes” that encourages a diverse classroom population to consider different perspectives. Cabinda — and several of his teammates — have taken the class.
“Now, you have athletes, certainly on a football team, who are engaging in multicultural and multiracial relationships,” Richards said. “In academic settings, in social settings (and) as teammates ... Living with one another. ... Well, we can expect them to be engaging in conversations more so about race, more so than the rest of the population, because they’re in these interracial relationships. So I would expect, then, that athletes on a college football team (are) talking about these issues more than the average (person) because they’re really coming up against these kinds of things.”
It may be easy in a private team setting, but public dialogue that welcomes all opinions is difficult, Cabinda said.
And while he repeated that he by no means expects everybody with a large platform to be an agent of social change, that’s how he has resolved to use his. He added that it’s an effort that would likely see the most actual change if the racial majority opened its eyes to the perspective of those who feel oppressed.
“Just as a human being, if you see somebody hurting that should affect you. Period. End of story,” he said. “So it is those people who aren’t of color, those are the people who can make the most difference. When you see people of your own talking to you and making you open your eyes to those things — a lot of times, it’s just people blindly denying that this oppression is going on.
“When people who aren’t being oppressed help other people who aren’t being oppressed to see it, and make that light bulb switch, those are the ones who can make the biggest difference.”
Jourdan Rodrigue: 814-231-4629, @JourdanRodrigue
Penn State vs. Minnesota Game Day Breakdown
Who: Penn State (2-2) vs. Minnesota (3-0)
What: Big Ten matchup
When: 3:30 p.m.
Where: Beaver Stadium
Series: 8-5 (Penn State leads)
Television: Big Ten Network
Radio: 93.7 FM, 1450 AM
Tips to Win
For Penn State: Establish the run, hurt Minnesota on the perimeter. The Gophers will more than likely stack the box in an attempt to stuff Saquon Barkley, as every Penn State opponent has done this season. Penn State needs to wear out the first and second tiers with a solid few run plays, and then capitalize on the perimeter with chunk plays to a talented wide receiver unit.
For Minnesota: Win at scrimmage. The Gophers’ big, physical offensive line could very well give Penn State’s defensive line fits and open up the run game. The Minnesota line also may provide ample protection for veteran quarterback Mitch Leidner.
Nittany Lion to Watch: Middle linebacker Brandon Smith will be back from his targeting ejection, and is looking to step up on a much-maligned unit. As Smith goes, so will the second tier.
Golden Gopher to Watch: Sophomore running back Rodney Smith is Minnesota’s leading rusher at an average of 99.33 yards per game and five touchdowns. If the steady, physical Gophers offensive line can give Smith room to run, he could gash the Nittany Lions badly on Saturday.
Comments