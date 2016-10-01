Penn State trails Minnesota at half

UNIVERSITY PARK Penn State trailed Minnesota 13-3 by halftime on a drizzly Saturday at Beaver Stadium.
Despite missing five defensive starters by the middle of the first quarter (linebackers Jason Cabinda, Brandon Bell and Nyeem Wartman-White are out, Malik Golden did not see first-half action after getting banged-up last week and Christian Campbell left the game with a leg injury), Penn State’s defense limited Minnesota in the first half.
But the Gophers did the same to Penn State.
The teams were a combined 2 for 14 on third down by halftime, with Penn State 0 for 7.
Minnesota scored first off a 37-yard field goal, just the second time the team has been held to a field goal in the red zone in 15 attempts (the Gophers have 13 red zone touchdowns during that time.)
With 12 minutes left in the half, Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley carried a keeper for two yards to Minnesota’s one-yard line on third down. Head coach James Franklin elected to kick amid loud booing from the crowd at Beaver Stadium, and Tyler Davis tied the game 3-3 with a 19-yard chip shot.
The first third-down conversion of the game came on a Mitch Leidner nine-yard touchdown pass to Drew Wolitarsky to put Minnesota up 10-3 with 2:06 remaining in the second quarter.
The Gophers hit a 35-yard field goal with a second left in the half to go up 13-3.
This story will be updated.
